Russia’s Pirs ISS module will be sunk on July 24

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Pirs module of the Russian International Space Station (ISS) segment will be sunk in the ocean on Saturday, the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, told TASS on Thursday.

"Rocket space industry specialists analyzed the data received from the Nauka module’s remote reading and decided to schedule the sinking of the Pirs module (SO1) for July 24," the agency underlined.

Pirs was launched to the ISS on September 15, 2001 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The Pirs module is currently docked to the Zvezda service module’s nadir port. It is planned that after Pirs is detached it will be replaced by the Nauka multipurpose scientific module which was launched from Baikonur on Wednesday.