Medvedev calls to think about possibly banning certain forms of AI

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has urged to formulate Russia’s position on possibly prohibiting certain forms of AI.

He told a meeting reviewing issues of protecting national interests of Russia in the sphere of AI development that it is necessary "to draft recommendations on the moral side of using artificial intelligence technologies because these ethical issues are not addressed anywhere while we are only starting to discuss them and there are many critical issues."

"We need to formulate a position on sensitive issues, meaning a possible ban on the use of certain forms of AI, if necessary, restriction of its use on certain spheres and introduction of external control over developments in this sphere," Medvedev noted.

At the same time, he urged not to go too far. "We know very well to ban everything. It is not always effective from the control point of view," he warned. "The main thing is ultimately not to ban something that will become very important for human development and we will be left out of this process for certain reasons".