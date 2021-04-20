Computing center for space data analytics to be set up on Hainan by the end of 2021

HAIKOU, April 20. /TASS/. An aerospace supercomputer center for large-scale data analysis will be set up at the end of 2021 in Hainan's Wenchang, reported the Hainan Daily.

Investment in the project will amount to 20 billion yuan (about $ 3.1 billion). The center is expected to begin providing its services to various industries in the analysis of space data in 2022. It will be located in the Wenchang International Aerospace City, one of Hainan's 11 key industrial parks.

"Striving to be the first in the commercial application of big data for the aerospace industry and the desire to promote the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port is our responsibility, as well as an opportunity and a challenge for us," quoted Ye Shiyan, executive director of participating technology company Shiny- Day Group.

In early April, Deputy Secretary General of the Hainan Provincial Administration Li Dongyu announced that the local authorities intend to actively develop international space projects for commercial purposes and, to this end, will boost the development of the local cosmodrome in Wenchang.

Hainan's Wenchang is one of the most important aerospace centers in China. The local cosmodrome was built in 2014. The proximity of this facility to the equator makes it easier to launch heavy launch vehicles. According to the state program, it will be used to launch modules from China's space station into orbit in missions to explore the Moon and Mars.