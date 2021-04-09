Soviet background lets Russia remain leader in space, says RAS president

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The solid groundwork laid during the Soviet era enables Russia to retain the leading world positions in space exploration, the president of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev believes.

"These days Russia does not have the economic resource big enough to be the leader in space in all respects. But the groundwork laid back in the Soviet years enables us to feel confident and remain in the leading world positions," Sergeyev said during a round-table discussion on Friday devoted to Russia’s historical role in space exploration. The round-table meeting was held by the head of the Russian Historical Society Sergey Naryshkin.

Among the latest space achievements Sergeyev mentioned the launch of the space probe Spektr-RG, its task being to create an X-ray map of the Universe. Sergeyev said that this success would earn the highest world wards over years.

He stressed that space research remained a bridge that enabled countries to maintain cooperation even in an adverse geopolitical situation.

"Space played an outstanding role in the easing of international tensions between the Soviet Union and the United States, when countries realized the need for a program for joint space research and exploration.