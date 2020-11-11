Study of COVID-19 vaccine in children may start in May-June, developer thinks

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in children may start in May - June 2021, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Alexander Gintsburg said on Wednesday.

"It is possible to start trials beginning around May - June," he said at a meeting of the Jewish business club Solomon.help.

On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center and passed clinical trials in June - July. Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev stated earlier that Russia had already received requests from 20 countries to supply 1 bln doses of the vaccine.

The RDIF reported earlier that the effectiveness of Sputnik V after the first interim analysis of Phase Three clinical trials in Russia was at 92%. It was also noted that observation of 10,000 additional volunteers inoculated outside of clinical trials (among healthcare workers and other risk groups) confirmed the vaccine’s effectiveness at a level surpassing 90%.