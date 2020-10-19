Russian private firm to create orbital cluster of 510 satellites

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The new Russian private space firm Success Rockets is planning to create three satellite constellations of various designation, with one of them to comprise over 500 satellites, according to the company’s presentation obtained by TASS on Monday.

Two out of three clusters will comprise 24 satellites each (the same number of satellites is operational in Russia’s Glonass orbital navigation grouping). One of them will provide the global Internet of things, monitor the state of infrastructure and its particular components, track mobile objects (ships, auto convoys and railway trains) and serve other goals. The other cluster will be designated for the Earth’s remote sensing, the presentation says.

Finally, the orbital cluster for global Internet access will consist of 510 satellites to provide unlimited access to the World Wide Web in any point on the Earth and in any weather upon the availability of a subscriber terminal, according to the presentation.

The new satellite clusters will make it possible to get images of the battlefield for delivering pinpointed strikes against the potential enemy, assess the activity of airports, terminal stations and logistics companies. The satellites will also provide a possibility to forecast the environmental situation, get information on pollution to exercise control of enterprises’ activity and track wildfires, snow avalanches, volcano eruptions and floods in real time and monitor the Earth’s ozone layer, the presentation says.

In addition, the satellites will interact with various Smart City systems and help in urban planning and construction monitoring. The satellites will come in handy in agriculture, for example, to help identify the boundaries of fields and garden farms, as well as grades of crops on the fields, according to the presentation.

Success Rockets was registered in July 2020. Its founder and owner is Oleg Mansurov.