Roscosmos space agency invites NASA top officials to visit Russia

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has invited the top officials of NASA to visit Russia to discuss a wide range of projects and is looking forward to a positive response, Russia’s space agency said citing its Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergey Savelyev.

"We formally invited the top officials of NASA to come to our country, but we have received no reply so far. I hope that we will receive it and that it will be positive," Savelyev said. He recalled that the space agency’s delegation had been invited to visit the United States. However, the invitation from NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine was eventually withdrawn due to senators’ pressure.