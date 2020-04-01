Scientist: year-round studies on Spitsbergen will continue despite the pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG, April 1. /TASS/. Scientists of the Russian scientific Arctic expedition on the Spitsbergen Archipelago will continue the year-round studies, though seasonal groups of scientists cannot get to the station due to closed borders, Deputy Director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) and the expedition’s leader Yuri Ugrumov told TASS on Tuesday.

The Institute earlier wrote on its website that on March 19 a group of scientists could not leave for Spitsbergen as foreigners are not allowed to enter the European Union and Norway due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We adjust the program of this field season to the current situation, <…> anyway, we shall complete most works," the scientist said. "As for the year-round studies, we plan to complete this program fully. However, some of our colleagues will have to remain longer on Spitsbergen - we are unable to replace them now."

Despite the pandemic, the expedition has not suspended scientific studies, he added.

The disease has not been registered among the expedition participants or local residents. A new group of Russian scientists will go to the archipelago as soon as the borders are open.

"Our 17 experts continue working on Spitsbergen - most of them are staff of the year-round team, which conducts observation and maintains the base in Barentsburg. The rotation term is every six months. <…> This year, we have big plans for the expedition season, the first group arrived in early March. They have completed a program in ocean, glacier and permafrost studies," the scientist said.

Barentsburg is equipped fully, he added. The base has a canteen and a shop. Thus, the expedition members have everything they may need. The institute plans to send over to the base a container with necessary materials and equipment.