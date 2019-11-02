Trials of Angara carrier rockets to continue, says Russian space agency

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Air trials of Angara carrier rockets will continue, a source in the press service of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Saturday, adding that serial production is planned to start in 2023.

"According to production plans of the state corporation Roscosmos, serial production of Angara carrier rockets is being set up and will be started in 2023 at the Polyot Production Association (Omsk). Currently resumption of air trials of that promising rocket is being prepared," the source said.