Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft undocks from International Space Station

KOROLEV /Moscow region/, October 3. /TASS/. A Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin, American astronaut Nick Hague and the United Arab Emirates’ first astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, has undocked from the International Space Station and is now on its way back to Earth, a spokesperson for the Russian Mission Control Center told reporters on Thursday.

"The Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft has undocked from the International Space Station. Telemetric data shows that the process took place in a normal mode. According to the spacecraft’s commander, there were no issues," the spokesperson said.

The landing is scheduled to take place 147 km southeast of Kazakhstan’s city of Zhezkazgan at 14:00 Moscow time (11:00 GMT).

Russian cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka, as well as NASA astronauts Christina Cook, Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano, continue their work at the ISS.