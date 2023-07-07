Plans to send cluster munitions to Kiev US' last-ditch effort — Russian envoy

MINSK, July 7. /TASS/. The United States’ intention to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine is a last-ditch effort as Kiev’s counter-offensive did not go according to plan, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said.

"As part of the continued assistance to the Kiev regime, Washington is considering the possibility of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine. There has been talk about it since spring. Now, the ‘hawks’ in the West have realized that the much-advertised counter-offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces did not go according to plan, so they are trying at all costs to give at least some impetus to it. In fact, it is a move of desperation," Gryzlov pointed out in a comment for TASS.

He added that the US would announce its final decision soon and if it’s a yes, it would once again prove that "neither Washington nor its NATO allies want peace, and they will stop at literally nothing in their bid to achieve the elusive goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia."