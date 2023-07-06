Envoys of Russian, Ukrainian ombudspersons discuss repatriation of POWs

MOSCOW, July 6./TASS/. Representatives of Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova have met with a representative from the office of the Ukrainian ombudsperson, discussing repatriation of prisoners of war and other humanitarian issues, Moskalkova wrote on her Telegram channel on Thursday.

"My representatives met with an employee from the office of Ukrainian Ombudsperson Dmitry Lubinets. They discussed issues related to the return of civilians to their homeland, reunification of children with their parents and repatriation of prisoners of war. Other humanitarian issues were also spotlighted," she blogged.