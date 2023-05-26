Kiev plotting provocation at ZNPP to cut short IAEA mission

MELITOPOL, May 26. /TASS/. Ukraine is plotting a provocation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to put the blame on Russia and cut short the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, told TASS on Friday.

"Ukraine is announcing this strike in order to accuse us - and this is obvious, so that IAEA inspectors are not present [at the station] any longer," he said, commenting of allegation by the Ukrainian defense ministry’s main intelligence directorate that Russia was hatching a provocation at the nuclear facility.