Russia ensures efficient work of UN Security Council despite West’s efforts — MFA

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The Russian side managed to ensure the efficient work of the UN Security Council despite the heated environment due to Western delegations’ efforts, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday following Russia’s UN Security Council presidency in April 2023.

"On April 30, Russia’s UN Security Council presidency ends. Despite the very heated environment in the Security Council due to Western delegations’ efforts, we managed to ensure the efficient work of this crucial body of the UN system," the ministry said, noting that during Russia’s presidency "all events implied by the Council’s mandate and reporting and cycle in April were held."

During its presidency, "Russia relied on the task of confirming the role of the Security Council as an efficient instrument of coordinating efforts to find answers to threats to global world and security," the ministry stressed.