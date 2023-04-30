Russia ready to offer much to Cuba, including aid with grain, fuel — lawmaker

HAVANA, April 30. /TASS/. Russia will not leave Cuba alone with problems connected with grain and fuel provision, while Moscow expects return moves as well, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky told reporters on Saturday.

"We are ready to offer much to Cuba, and we will not leave [Cuba] alone in what concerns fuel, what concerns grain, what concerns things the republic seriously need today," he said.

Meanwhile, Moscow expects return moves as well, the lawmaker noted. "We have relevant proposals. Moreover, we should boost humanitarian cooperation, <…> in particular, expand the scale of training of Cuban students in our universities," Slutsky said.