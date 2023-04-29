Medvedev urges full rout of Kiev regime, retaliatory acts against its key figures

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on his Telegram channel on Saturday about the need to fully rout the Kiev regime and take retaliatory acts against its key figures.

The Russian politician commented, in particular, on Kiev’s statements about the need of new arms deliveries and the intention "to return Crimea."

"What is it? The contradictory gloom of the drug-permeated conscience? Delirium of uncertainty? Pressure on its patrons? General persisting paranoia? No doubt, all this together," he said.

The response must be as follows: "The mass destruction of the personnel and military equipment involved by the Neo-Nazi regime in the counteroffensive, with a maximum military defeat inflicted on Ukrainian troops. A full rout of the enemy and the final deposition of the Neo-Nazi Kiev regime with its full de-militarization on entire Ukrainian territory. Retaliatory acts against the Neo-Nazi regime’s key figures, regardless of the places of their location and the limitation period," Medvedev said.