US interested in its embassy’s work in Russia, says senior diplomat

UNITED NATIONS. April 29. /TASS/. The United States wants its embassy in Russia to keep working, even though the relations between Washington and Moscow are at an extremely low level, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

"We have a lot of problems in bilateral relations. They are actually absent. Our relations are at an extremely low, if not at a zero level," the senior Russian diplomat said.

Russia and the United States "exchange concerns and consider problems in bilateral relations at the expert level," he pointed out.

"I can tell you that the Americans are interested in keeping their embassy in Moscow working," Vershinin stressed.

"We work on the principle of full reciprocity. If some unfriendly moves are made towards Russia in bilateral relations, the American side will get exactly the same response," he said.

"I have the same 25-mile zone restriction that our diplomats working at Russia’s permanent mission at the UN have. Is this normal? I don’t consider it normal. And, of course, we surely take this into consideration," the senior Russian diplomat said.