Russia to continue work on POW swap with Ukraine in existing formats, says senior diplomat

UNITED NATIONS. April 29. /TASS/. The existing formats of the swap of prisoners-of-war (POW) with Ukraine are the most effective mechanisms, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

"I would draw your attention to the fact that such swaps have taken place lately. This is good also because our prisoners-of-war, unfortunately, are sometimes inhumanly treated," he pointed out.

"Naturally, we are grateful to those who take care of this issue but I believe that the formats that we use now have been and remain the most effective mechanisms," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

The Russian deputy foreign minister declined to comment on the Ukrainian side’s statements on the possibility of POW swaps under the "all-for-all" principle.

"I do not deem it proper to comment on all the statements made in Kiev. They contain a lot of falsehoods and outright lies," Vershinin pointed out.