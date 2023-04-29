G7’s share in world economy contracts significantly, says Russia’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The share of the G7 Group of leading economies has contracted significantly over the past three decades while the role of emerging market economies is growing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his video address to participants in the online Global Conference on Multipolarity on Saturday.

"The facts speak for themselves. The share of the G7 states in the world economy has contracted significantly over the past three decades. Meanwhile, the weight of emerging market economies is steadily growing. Today China that skillfully combines market mechanisms and state methods of regulation is world economic power No. 1 in terms of the purchasing power parity," Russia’s top diplomat said.

It is obvious that the "end of history" proclaimed after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the disintegration of the Soviet Union did not take place, Lavrov pointed out.

"The attempts to impose a unipolar world order model with the decision-making center in Washington have failed," Lavrov stressed.

Today’s movement towards global multipolarity is a fact and geopolitical reality," the Russian foreign minister said.

"We see new world centers, primarily, in Eurasia, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America achieve impressing successes in various fields with their reliance on independence, state sovereignty, cultural and civilization identity. In this process, they are guided by their vital national interests and conduct independent domestic and foreign policy. They no longer want to be hostages to someone else’s geopolitical games and executors of someone else’s will," Lavrov stressed.

As the Russian Foreign Ministry said on April 28, over 100 experts from more than 60 countries had confirmed their participation in the conference. As the ministry pointed out, the event will once again make it possible to heed politicians, public dignitaries, journalists, academic and cultural figures from around the world who stand up for multipolarity and for fairer and more democratic interstate relations.