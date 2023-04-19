UNITED NATIONS, April 19. /TASS/. UN efforts have not yet led to the implementation of the Russian part of the grain deal, Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Pankin told reporters on Wednesday.

"We definitely had some dynamics. But these dynamics was not unfortunately, because of extra efforts were very these efforts by the Secretary General and the UN, but they did not yield the results which are needed for fully realizing its full potential," he said.

Agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22, 2022, for 120 days and extended in November for the same period. One of the agreements regulates the order of grain supplies from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Moreover, a memorandum was inked by Russia and the UN on lifting restrictions on export of Russian agriculture products and fertilizers to global markets. Moscow notes that the second part of the agreement is not implemented. On March 18, Russia announced an extension of the deal for 60 days, warning that such a period would be sufficient for estimating the memorandum’s execution with the UN.