Russian-Belarusian relations developing dynamically, trade growing — Putin

According to the Russian leader, the two countries are developing ties in all spheres: in the economy, agriculture, science, education, culture

ST. PETERSBURG, January 28. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus are actively developing their relations, with trade between them growing constantly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his visiting Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

"In general, the situation in our relations is developing dynamically. In the first ten months of 2023, our trade, according to our data, amounted to 42.5 billon US dollars. It keeps on growing. Russia is the biggest investor - our investments to the Belarusian economy stand at four billion US dollars. This work is proceeding in a bilateral mode. Our companies, our businesses are operating in Belarus and our Belarusian friends are developing the Russian market, actively working here," he said.

According to the Russian leader, the two countries are developing ties in all spheres: in the economy, agriculture, science, education, culture.

He thanked Lukashenko for coming to St. Petersburg. "I am very glad that you have agreed to somewhat change the schedule of our joint work. I mean our tomorrow’s joint work within the Supreme Council of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus] bearing in mind that Leningrad, St. Petersburg is marking the 80th anniversary of breaking the Nazi siege of Leningrad," Putin added.

Kremlin refrains from commenting on Hungary’s potential claims to Transcarpathia
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov recommended that journalists address this issue to the ultra-right
Attack on Il-76 aimed at reigniting global interest in Ukrainian crisis — Russian diplomat
"Once again, we call on all responsible governments and international structures not to stand aside and condemn these barbaric terror attacks," Maria Zakharova said
US recognizes success of Russian counter-measures against sanctions — Russian Ambassador
"This is so obvious that even a number of local officials are forced to acknowledge the success of the counter-measures implemented by the Government of the Russian Federation to mitigate the consequences of restrictions," he said
US, China need to prevent competition from veering into conflict, Sullivan tells Wang Yi
US National Security Adviser told Chinese Foreign Minister about "the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait"
INTERVIEW: Ukraine plans to steal more than $2 bln of Russian assets — Russian MFA
Alexey Polishchuk said Ukraine's plans to confiscate two Russian An-148 airliners can be viewed as "blatant theft," but the Kiev regime's plans, he said, are not limited to this
Nazis’ goal in WWII were USSR’s territory, resources, extermination of people — Putin
Russian President pointed out that civilians account for more than 50% of the fatalities suffered by the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War
Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’ obstructs other countries’ proposals on Ukraine — Russian MFA
Alexey Polishchuk said the fourth meeting on Ukraine in the "Copenhagen format" was held in the Swiss city of Davos on January 14
Russian troops defeat Ukrainian units near Rabotino and Verbovoye in Zaporozhye area
The enemy lost up to 70 servicemen
Russia carries out 13 strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, arsenals this week
Ukraine’s weekly losses in the Kupyansk area amounted to more than 740 troops, seven tanks, seven armored vehicles, 18 vehicles and 14 artillery systems
No need to build tunnel under Kerch Strait — Crimean leader
According to Sergey Aksenov, the implementation of the project could be relevant before the start of a special military operation
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Gazprom Neft intends to continue shipping oil along Northern Sea Route in 2024
Delivery time is being shortened, transportation costs are being reduced, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said
Moscow asks Chisinau to ensure voting of Russians living in Moldova — MFA
Alexey Polishchuk, the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Department of the CIS Countries said the possibility to take part in voting is a right guaranteed to Russian citizens by the Constitution of the Russian Federation, wherever they are staying
‘Taiwan’s independence’ a challenge to China-US relations — top Chinese diplomat
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointed out that Washington should keep its word not to back separatist sentiment in Taiwan
Press review: Kiev wipes out own POWs in plane attack and Chadian president visits Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 25th
Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad
A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation
Russian air defenses down Uragan missile over Belgorod Region
The Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities inside the Russian Federation using an Uragan multiple launch rocket system was thwarted, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Russian Aerospace Forces received over 100 new aircraft in 2023 — Defense Ministry
Alexey Krivoruchko stressed that in 2023, "aircraft manufacturing enterprises continued to supply the troops with modern aviation systems with advanced functionality that have shown their effectiveness during the special military operation"
Ukrainian forces losses in Donetsk sector reach up to 250 military personnel over day
Two enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Shumy and Bogdanovka
Russia ready to supply gas to Europe via various routes, but so far sees no demand — Novak
If the other side wants to continue, we are ready to discuss these issues, Deputy Prime Minister said
Putin, Lukashenko to approve new integration programs for 2024-2026 — MFA
Alexey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Department of the CIS Countries, noted that Moscow and Minsk paid considerable attention to working out joint measures to counteract the negative consequences of illegitimate Western sanctions
Rosatom plans physical launches at NPP in Bangladesh, India
Director General Alexey Likhachev pointed out that some agreements with other countries are being finalized
Missile that hit Russia’s Il-76 was fired from Kharkov Region — Investigative Committee
The investigators also noted to the materials of the criminal case the IDs of the Ukrainian servicemen killed in the crash, as well as accompanying documents of Russia’s federal penitentiary service
Ankara sees US seeking to exit not only Syria but entire Middle East — newspaper
The Turkish authorities cite the PKK and YPG as the main threats to the country’s national security
West's talks about war with Russia are old ‘horror story about Russian bear' — Kremlin
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on the words of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius that the threat of war with Russia is now unlikely, but one must be prepared for it
Russia to do its utmost to completely wipe out Nazism — Putin
Nothing can stop the aspirations of millions of people, Russian President said
Trump says influx of illegal immigrants raises chance of terrorist attacks in the US
Former US President described the southern US border as a "big gushing wound"
Russian air defenses shoot down fixed-wing drone over Bryansk Region
According to the governor Alexander Bogomaz, fragments of the destroyed drone damaged plaster of a residential building
Russian troops defeat Ukrainian forces in Zaporozhye direction over day
The enemy lost up to 20 servicemen
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip nears 26,500 — health ministry
65,087 people have suffered wounds
Kremlin refrains from commenting on Hungary’s potential claims to Transcarpathia
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov recommended that journalists address this issue to the ultra-right
Britain's King Charles III hospitalized for prostate surgery — Buckingham Palace
The King's public duties have been postponed for the short period of time needed for his recovery
Neither Belarus nor Russia wants war, both open to friendly steps — Lukashenko
Belarusian President emphasized that preserving the truth about World War Two is the most important issue
Hungarian security services bust radical group plotting armed takeover
According to the statement, 11 members of the group known as 'Scythian Hungary,' were arrested in Budapest and other cities
Trump says America ‘lost its way’
Former US President also said the Biden administration is "destroying our country"
EU not prepared for potential armed conflict with Russia — Politico
The newspaper explains that since the end of the Cold War, the number of armed forces in EU countries has decreased by 2.5 times, from 3.4 million troops in 1989 to 1.3 million in 2022
West to be complicit in attack on Il-76 if use of Western weapons proven — diplomat
On January 24, Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that was carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers for exchange
Crimes committed by Hitler’s accomplices have no statute of limitations, says Putin
Our sympathy goes down from generation to generation and has no statute of limitations, Russian President said
Kremlin angry West says nothing to condemn Kiev's terrorist attack on Ilyushin-76 plane
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the disaster was unprecedented and required a proper assessment by the international community
Russian air defense systems shot down 7 HIMARS and Vampire shells
In addition, 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Zolotorevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Spornoye, Belogorovka, Kleshcheevka, Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kazachiy Lagery, Novaya Mayachka, and Peschanovka, Kherson region
Russian Armed Forces destroy S-300 air defense system in Cherkasy region
Russian servicemen also hit fuel depots and aviation weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kirovograd and Dnipropetrovsk regions
Russia open to substantive proposals for diplomatic settlement in Ukraine — MFA
Alexey Polishchuk said there’s no hope now that the West will change its approach to the Ukrainian settlement
North Korea fires several cruise missiles from its east coast — Yonhap
The South Korean military said it strengthened its monitoring and "has been closely coordinating with the United States" to watch North Korea's actions
Pentagon neither confirms nor denies plans to station nuclear weapons in UK
The Daily Telegraph newspaper said in its article that its reporters had found in Pentagon’s documents new mentioning of a plan that could provide for stationing of nuclear munitions at the Lakenheath military base in the Suffolk County
Russian ambassador advises UK to opt out of confrontation with Moscow
Most British people have well preserved in their memory the fact that it was the Soviet Union that, alongside the allies, made a decisive contribution to victory over Nazi Germany, Andrey Kelin said
Russian army repels Ukrainian attack in Zaporozhye Region — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 80 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, as well as a Grad multiple rocket launcher
China calls for end to fighting in Ukraine following Il-76 incident
Wang Wenbin stressed that political settlement is "the only way to overcome the crisis"
Israeli military engaging in battles with Palestine resistance in West Bank — report
According to the Al Jazeera, the IDF is storming the cities of Qabatiya and Qalqilya
Putin's meeting with IAEA director general not planned — Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, Rafael Grossi said that he intended to visit the Zaporozhye Region, Kiev and Russia in the near future
Ecuador’s transfer of Russia-made military equipment leading to worsening of relations
On January 17, President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa informed about making an agreement with the United States, whereby Ecuador will transfer armament and materiel of Soviet and Russian make to Washington in exchange to new ones with the total cost of $200 mln
UN regrets execution of criminal with nitrogen gas in Alabama
The death penalty was "inconsistent with the fundamental right to life," Volker Turk emphasized as he called on all member states to impose a moratorium on its use, "as a step toward universal abolition"
Russia implements all five safety principles at Zaporozhye NPP — Rosatom CEO
IAEA Director General Rafael Rossi says that as of today, all safety principles are being preserved at the plant: both the IAEA’s global seven principles and those five tasks he set as the IAEA director general in regard to the plant, which in fact remains in a combat area, Alexey Likhachev said
Germany to suspend funding for UN agency helping Palestinian refugees
Germany will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza through other channels, according to the statement
Russian troops improve situation along front line in Kupyansk area — Defense Ministry
The battlegroup West has repulsed six Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, with the enemy losing up to 150 troops and four units of military hardware, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger announce their withdrawal from ECOWAS
According to the statement, instead of helping the three nations fight against terrorism, ECOWAS has only provoked a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Sahel countries by means of its sanctions
Russian troops repel three attacks in Donetsk area — Defense Ministry
In addition, personnel and equipment of the 22nd, 28th, 42nd mechanized and the 17th tank brigades of the Ukrainian army were hit near settlements of Krasnoye, Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka and Kurdyumovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry said
British warship repels attack by Houthi drone in Red Sea — ministry of defense
Neither of the crew members were hurt
US embassy apologizes for saying Auschwitz death camp was liberated by Americans
On Tuesday, the Russian embassy in US responded to the original tweet claiming that it was Americans who liberated the camp, slamming it as "shameful WWII history rewriting"
US plans for Ukraine focus on defense this year — The Washington Post
The emerging plan is a sharp change from last year, when the US and allied militaries rushed training and sophisticated equipment to Kiev in hopes that it could quickly push back Russian forces
Myanmar to introduce Russia’s Mir payment cards from February
Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said earlier that Myanmar banks began connecting to the Russian counterpart to SWIFT
Situation in Soledar difficult, but Russian forces making progress — Putin
According to the president, Russian troops are moving steadily
Houthis say they attacked UK oil tanker in Gulf of Aden
According to the Houthi spokesman, the strike cause a fire onboard the ship
UN taking swift action following accusations against several UNRWA staff — Guterres
The UN Secretary General noted that of the 12 people involved in this incident, 1 person was killed and 9 were fired.
Putin: Il-76 was downed by US or French air defenses, experts to prove it by next week
"A clear-cut answer to this issue will be voiced in two-three days," the Russian president noted
Polling stations open as Finland holds presidential election
The polling stations will be open until 8:00 p.m
Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah military sites in Lebanon — IDF
The attacks took place in the villages of Zibqin and Houla
No gas transit via Ukraine after 2024, PM says
The Ukrainian Prime Minister’s statement followed the video address of Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico after bilateral talks
Myanmar banks connect to Russian SWIFT counterpart
The network of correspondent accounts between our countries is expanding, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said
Russia successfully engages Bastion complex in Ukraine
The maximum round of munitions comprises 24 missiles
Russia ready to be guarantor of Transnistrian settlement — MFA
Alexey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Department of the CIS Countries, noted that the Transnistrian settlement process is in a deep crisis, with Chisinau's economic pressure measures on Tiraspol pushing back the prospects for the settlement
All subversive groups committing terrorist attacks in Crimea detained — republic’s leader
Therefore, nothing but death or prison terms awaits saboteurs in Crimea, Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov said
Putin takes part in launch of new wintering facility in Antarctica via video link
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is also taking part in the event
UNRWA ties to Hamas undeniable, its leadership should be fired — Israeli foreign minister
UNRWA’s ties with Hamas, providing refuge for terrorists, and perpetuating its rule are undeniable, Israel Katz said
Ukraine’s population shrank from 46 mln to 25 mln in 10 years since protests — Russian MFA
According to Alexey Polishchuk, lawlessness, human rights violations and corruption have become usual practice in Ukraine
Ukrainian troops lose up to 55 military personnel, howitzer in Kherson area in past day
Also four vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the Kherson area where units of the 35th Marine and 121st Territorial Defense brigades were hit near Zolotaya Balka and Lvovo settlements of the Kherson Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Putin gives start to construction of nuclear icebreaker Leningrad
The nuclear icebreaker Leningrad will be 173.3 m long and 34 m wide
Ukrainian army loses up to 120 troops in Krasny Liman area in past day
The enemy's losses also amounted to two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, as well as an Acacia self-propelled artillery installation and a D-20 howitzer
Russian Armed Forces repel five attacks by Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk direction over day
The enemy lost up to 25 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, and three cars
EU may revoke Hungary's voting rights if it continues to block aid to Ukraine
Brussels is aware that without financial assistance from the European Union, the work of Ukrainian government agencies would be impossible, the publication said
Russia steps up petrochemical exports to Myanmar — minister
Reshetnikov added that Moscow started to buy more textiles, rice, fruit and rum from Myanmar
'I’m rooting for Texas,' Medvedev quips about potential secession of certain US states
The Russian Security Council deputy chief also pointed out that the world is witnessing today the progressive degradation of the US political elite, "when the real power in this country ends up in the hands of the so-called ‘deep state,’ with the country [ostensibly] being run either by charismatic but totally useless amateurs, or feeble old men"
Putin, Lukashenko to continue informal talks, to hold meeting on January 28 — spokesman
A bilateral meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Ukraine’s refusal to transit Russian gas to lead to change in supply chains — Kremlin
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal said earlier this week that Kiev has no intention of renewing the contract on Russian gas coming through Europe set to expire in late 2024
Safety violation during repair work seen as possible cause of fire in Moscow’s theater
The fire area is 250 square meters
Putting Sarmat ICBM systems into combat among Russian military's top priorities in 2024
Based on experts’ estimates, the RS-28 Sarmat is capable of delivering a MIRVed warhead weighing up to 10 tons to any location worldwide both over the North and South Poles
Russia says its forces pushed back Ukrainian assault groups in Kharkov, Donetsk regions
Sergey Zybinsky, a spokesman for the battlegroup, also said the battlegroup's heavy flamethrower systems inflicted three strikes on strongpoints of platoons from the Ukrainian 60th Mechanized Brigade in the area of Tabayevka in the Kharkov region
Putin to ask Investigative Committee to publicize details of Il-76 crash
Apart from that, Putin offered his condolences to the families and the loved ones of the crew of the IL-76, which was shot down by the Ukrainian military when transporting Ukrainian POWs to the exchange site
Russian Investigative Committee releases video of Ukrainians boarding Il-76 plane
The video, which was posted on the Investigative Committee’s Telegram channel, features a convoy of six buses transporting Ukrainian prisoners of war for a potential swap, approaching the Il-76
Russian troops hit Ukraine’s ammunition, fuel depots — Defense Ministry
In addition, 118 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military hardware were hit in 137 areas
Russian deputy PM unaware if technical issues on Angola’s exit from OPEC+ settled
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak recommended check it out with OPEC
US threat to confiscate Russian assets prompts countries to think of abandoning dollar
"They already "helped" to drive the bilateral relations into an impasse," he said
Press review: Swiss offer to broker Ukraine talks and US green-lights F-16 sales to Turkey
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 26th
Spectators evacuated from theater catching fire in central Moscow
According to early reports, no one has been injured
Putin calls T-90M Proryv world’s best main battle tank
"The tank fires to a longer range and more accurately. It also has better protection," the head of state noted
NATO’s planned drills near Russian borders increase risk of military incidents — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the Russian side "has no plans to attack NATO countries"
Russia, India raising military-technical cooperation to new level — source
According to the source, Russia-India ties on the track of military-technical cooperation are "truly unique and time-tested"
Kononenko shows how ISS cosmonauts cut their hair in space
In a video footage, Russian cosmonaut Nikolay Chub cuts Kononenko's hair using special clippers with a vacuum attachment that collects hair clippings that would otherwise float free
Court in Cyprus denies extradition of Russian Artur Petrov to US
Petrov, 34, was arrested in Cyprus on August 26, 2023 on a US Department of Justice (DOJ) request on charges of illegally exporting US-made microelectronics to Russia
Diplomats discuss changing leadership of Palestinian Authority — NYT
According to the report, the US, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia are discussing a transfer of power from current Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to another person to help convince Israel to hand over governance in the Gaza Strip and West Bank to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority once the conflict is over
Russia’s top tennis player Medvedev outplays Zverev, through to 2024 Australian Open final
Daniil Medvedev, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, is now set to face off in the final of the 2024 Australian Open against Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who defeated defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia earlier in the day in the other semifinal match
Situation on Korean peninsula escalating to dangerous brink — North Korean paper
According to Pyongyang, the US is "instigating clashes everywhere across the world," which is leading to "a new world war
