Russian ambassador advises UK to opt out of confrontation with Moscow

LONDON, January 27. /TASS/. The UK should concentrate on avoiding confrontation with Russia, instead of contemplating the possibility of military conflict between the two countries, Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said after attending a commemoration to the 80th anniversary of the end to the Siege of Leningrad.

"Today, amid a tense political environment, all of a sudden, we heard calls to get ready for a war on Russia in the uncertain future. We have heeded and taken note of this. We have given no cause for this. In this regard, it is crucial that young politicians know, study and memorize the lessons of history. Nobody has ever been able to defeat us. This is vital. Most British people have well preserved in their memory the fact that it was the Soviet Union that, alongside the allies, made a decisive contribution to our victory over Nazi Germany," he said.

"Our president [Vladimir Putin], when he was accepting credentials from new [British] Ambassador to Moscow [Nigel] Casey, said that interaction during those tough years laid the foundation for the creation of new global relations. In this regard, I would like to say that nowadays it is necessary not to ponder a potential war against Russia, but about how to get out of that spiral of confrontation and how to establish a renewed system of international relations based on equality, mutual respect and the regard for security interests," Kelin emphasized.