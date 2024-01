ST. PETERSBURG, January 27. /TASS/. Nazi crimes have no statute of limitations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of unveiling a monument to Soviet civilians who fell victim to the Nazi genocide during World War Two.

"Our sympathy goes down from generation to generation and has no statute of limitations. Neither do the crimes committed by Hitler’s monsters and their accomplices, who cold-bloodedly plotted and brutally executed the genocide of the Soviet people," Putin said.