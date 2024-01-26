{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

PREVIEW: St. Petersburg to commemorate 80th anniversary of siege lifting

Dozens of ceremonial and memorial events will be held on the anniversary date in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region

ST. PETERSBURG, January 27. /TASS/. Residents of almost forty countries will gather in the city on the Neva River on the day of complete liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi siege to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the event known in the history as the Leningrad Victory Day.

Exactly eighty years ago, on January 27, 1944, the Soviet Army managed as a result of the January Thunder operation to completely lift the siege that became not merely the greatest tragedy but also the greatest example of valor and resilience of city residents and defenders.

"The blockade did not merely change the perception of the strength of mind and abilities of human beings - it gave us an example of unthinkable resilience. In the ring of fire, people daily performed feats that formed the great feat of unbowed Leningrad. Every St. Petersburg family has its own siege chronicle," Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov said in his address to city people.

Dozens of ceremonial and memorial events will be held on the anniversary date in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

Anti-Russian sanctions
US recognizes success of Russian counter-measures against sanctions — Russian Ambassador
"This is so obvious that even a number of local officials are forced to acknowledge the success of the counter-measures implemented by the Government of the Russian Federation to mitigate the consequences of restrictions," he said
Read more
Central Election Commission checking authenticity of Putin’s voter signatures
"We verified the data on the submitted signature sheets and ID information, while a neural network machine helped us identify any signatures that were or could have been written by the same person," Nikolai Bulayev said
Read more
Houthis say they attacked UK oil tanker in Gulf of Aden
According to the Houthi spokesman, the strike cause a fire onboard the ship
Read more
Putin requests increasing financing of Russian Science Foundation
The request is to be fulfilled by May 1
Read more
Kremlin slams 'untrue' reports saying Russia may lift opposition to Kiev’s NATO membership
"That is a bogus story. It has absolutely nothing to do with reality," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Court in Cyprus denies extradition of Russian Artur Petrov to US
Petrov, 34, was arrested in Cyprus on August 26, 2023 on a US Department of Justice (DOJ) request on charges of illegally exporting US-made microelectronics to Russia
Read more
Afghanistan plane crash survivors arrive in Moscow
Their plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport
Read more
Russian interior ministry puts author Boris Akunin on wanted list
After a recording of the conversation was made public, a retail chain of bookstores stopped selling Akunin's books over his anti-Russian statements
Read more
Moscow to scrutinize Germany's plan for containing Russia — Kremlin
Earlier, the media, citing the head of the Bundeswehr's territorial command, Lieutenant-General Andre Bodemann, reported that German authorities would present by April an operational defense plan
Read more
Russia’s top tennis player Medvedev outplays Zverev, through to 2024 Australian Open final
Daniil Medvedev, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, is now set to face off in the final of the 2024 Australian Open against Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who defeated defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia earlier in the day in the other semifinal match
Read more
Putin: Il-76 was downed by US or French air defenses, experts to prove it by next week
"A clear-cut answer to this issue will be voiced in two-three days," the Russian president noted
Read more
Israeli military opens fire at food aid queue in Gaza, 20 dead — TV
Survivors were rushed to the Al Shifa hospital for treatment
Read more
Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad
A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation
Read more
No gas transit via Ukraine after 2024, PM says
The Ukrainian Prime Minister’s statement followed the video address of Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico after bilateral talks
Read more
Top Russian, UAE diplomats discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict, situation in Red Sea
According to the ministry, the two top diplomats also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and reiterated their countries’ commitment to the further development of bilateral ties, including in the humanitarian sphere
Read more
Kharkov incident reveals France's prolonged involvement in Ukraine conflict — expert
Oleg Karpovich recalled that mercenarism in France was punishable by law
Read more
Putin commends privileged strategic partnership between Russia, India
"This fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples as it is in line with strengthening security and stability both regionally and globally," the Russian leader added
Read more
Military gear supplied on time to Russia’s special op zone, boosts readiness — Shoigu
The Russian defense minister added that a process of prompt repair and maintenance work on military hardware in the zone of the special military operation has been organized
Read more
Ankara sees US seeking to exit not only Syria but entire Middle East — newspaper
The Turkish authorities cite the PKK and YPG as the main threats to the country’s national security
Read more
Russia, China discuss Northern Sea Route cargo insurance — envoy
The traffic has been growing, and NSR is becoming a competitive global route, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said
Read more
Navy received almost 8,000 missiles in 2023, including Caliber, Zircon — Defense Ministry
The Russian Navy received three submarines, two corvettes, two small missile ships, a frigate, a sea minesweeperm, a patrol ship and 33 multi-purpose and raid boats, as well as support vessels in 2023
Read more
Georgia, Armenia ink strategic partnership agreement
According to the Georgian prime minister, his country and Armenia have been working on the agreement in recent months
Read more
Russia wants to 'turn the page' over 2010 Polish presidential plane crash — Kremlin
Earlier, the Polish Foreign Ministry said it would not be filing a lawsuit against Russia in the ECHR over the April 2010 crash of the Polish presidential Tu-154M airliner near Smolensk, which killed then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski
Read more
Missile that hit Russia’s Il-76 was fired from Kharkov Region — Investigative Committee
The investigators also noted to the materials of the criminal case the IDs of the Ukrainian servicemen killed in the crash, as well as accompanying documents of Russia’s federal penitentiary service
Read more
Expert says several hundred men sufficient for Russian base in CAR
CAR government controls most of the country, however "gray zones exist in border areas and are used by militants"
Read more
Russia successfully engages Bastion complex in Ukraine
The maximum round of munitions comprises 24 missiles
Read more
Russian Investigative Committee releases video of Ukrainians boarding Il-76 plane
The video, which was posted on the Investigative Committee’s Telegram channel, features a convoy of six buses transporting Ukrainian prisoners of war for a potential swap, approaching the Il-76
Read more
Gas demand in Europe down to 1995 lows in 2023 — IEA
The decline was almost entirely concentrated in Q1-Q3 2023
Read more
Russia has evidence US may start withdrawal of military contingent from Iraq — envoy
Alexander Lavrentyev recalled that the only country from which the Americans withdrew very quickly was Afghanistan
Read more
Israel stopped notifying Russia about strikes on Syria — Russian envoy
According to Alexander Lavrentyev, it has been a long while after Israel began to delay notifications until after strikes, and the change is unrelated to the events in the Gaza Strip
Read more
UN regrets execution of criminal with nitrogen gas in Alabama
The death penalty was "inconsistent with the fundamental right to life," Volker Turk emphasized as he called on all member states to impose a moratorium on its use, "as a step toward universal abolition"
Read more
Venezuela, Guyana express readiness to engage in dialogue to resolve territorial dispute
Venezuela’s top diplomat, Yvan Gil Pinto, said: "Venezuela and the government of [President] Nicolas Maduro are ready to look for alternative ways that could enable us to come to a mutually acceptable agreement"
Read more
Putin, Xi have three hours of talks, discuss Ukraine, Middle East
According to the Russian leader, the meeting included "the entire bilateral agenda, a lot of issues there: it's the economy, finance, political interaction, and joint work on international platforms"
Read more
Italy's Sinner stuns defending champ Djokovic in semis of 2024 Australian Open
In a match that lasted three hours and 20 minutes, the 4th-seeded Italian outplayed World No 1 and tournament top-seed Djokovic in four sets
Read more
IDF reports high-intensity urban fighting in Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza
"Overnight, the IDF Navy carried out strikes against a number of terrorist targets and provided fire support to troops deployed along the coast of the Gaza Strip," the military noted
Read more
Russia seeks extradition of Greek-Russian entrepreneur from Denmark — media
The businessman is residing in Greece, where he runs a transport company
Read more
NATO’s planned drills near Russian borders increase risk of military incidents — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the Russian side "has no plans to attack NATO countries"
Read more
Serbia received advance warning of unrest from foreign partners — Vucic
President of Serbia added that "many pretended to be naive and refused to hear or see what was going on"
Read more
Putting Sarmat ICBM systems into combat among Russian military's top priorities in 2024
Based on experts’ estimates, the RS-28 Sarmat is capable of delivering a MIRVed warhead weighing up to 10 tons to any location worldwide both over the North and South Poles
Read more
Kalashnikov to present overhauled Supercam drone for first time in Saudi Arabia
The concern’s specialists have substantially improved the drone’s aerodynamic quality and modernized the systems of ground control means
Read more
US bars Russia from International Grains Council meeting — Russian embassy
"With such an act, the United States clearly demonstrated that it is ready to violate its obligations as the host country of multilateral meetings," the embassy added
Read more
Britain's King Charles III hospitalized for prostate surgery — Buckingham Palace
The King's public duties have been postponed for the short period of time needed for his recovery
Read more
Kremlin angry West says nothing to condemn Kiev's terrorist attack on Ilyushin-76 plane
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the disaster was unprecedented and required a proper assessment by the international community
Read more
Number of casualties in Gaza since October 7 last year exceeds 26,000 — Health Ministry
According to the report, many bodies remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings and in the streets of the enclave, as the local civil defense representatives are unable to access them
Read more
Russia repels four attacks in Kupyansk area, taking out up to 40 Ukrainian troops
Ukrainian losses in the Donetsk area amounted "to roughly 310 personnel, four tanks, four armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles" over the past day
Read more
Silos ready for Yars, Sarmat ICBM
Timur Ivanov also said the construction of the second stage of the unified technical space rocket complex at Plesetsk spaceport had been completed to store, maintain and prepare Angara rockets of all types for launch
Read more
Organized tourist traffic to Russia may surge by 3-4 times in 2024 — Association
According to the ATOR estimate, Asian nations will make the main contribution to incremental growth of the tourist traffic
Read more
Situation in Soledar difficult, but Russian forces making progress — Putin
According to the president, Russian troops are moving steadily
Read more
Top UN court rules Israel must take measures to prevent acts of genocide
"The State of Israel shall ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit any acts described in point 1 above," the judge said
Read more
Kiev officials bury themselves in lie on Il-76 disaster ever deeper — Russian mission
On January 24, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war for exchange over the territory of Belgorod Region
Read more
Putin gives start to construction of nuclear icebreaker Leningrad
The nuclear icebreaker Leningrad will be 173.3 m long and 34 m wide
Read more
Russia carries out 13 strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, arsenals this week
Ukraine’s weekly losses in the Kupyansk area amounted to more than 740 troops, seven tanks, seven armored vehicles, 18 vehicles and 14 artillery systems
Read more
Share of exports to EU, US via ports of St. Petersburg down to 13% from 77% — minister
In March 2023, the European Union's statistical service Eurostat reported that Russian exports to EU countries fell by 53% from the beginning of March to the end of December 2022 - from 21.8 billion euros in March to 10.3 billion euros in December
Read more
NATO sows discord wherever it goes, Chinese Defense Ministry says
Wu Qian also added that China is deeply concerned by the news of the alliance's large-scale military exercises
Read more
Russia's decades-long effort to foster relations with Ukraine thwarted — Putin
"We built bilateral relations very patiently, relying on the pro-Russian part of Ukrainian society, and of course, using only peaceful means, as we had no other thoughts," the Russian president noted
Read more
Three US bases attacked in Iraq, Syria
The attacks were carried out with the use of missiles and drones
Read more
Charles Michel withdraws from European Parliament elections
In an interview with Belgian media on January 6, Michel said he planned to step down as European Council President early so he could run in the European Parliament election in June
Read more
At UNSC, Ukraine said nothing about its non-involvement in attack on Il-76 — diplomat
On January 24 Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that was carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers for exchange
Read more
Experts project growth of natural gas markets in 2024
"Gas prices decreased significantly compared with their 2022 highs but remain well above their historical averages in Asia and Europe," the agency noted
Read more
Surviving pilot says his plane crash-landed in Afghanistan after undergoing fuel problems
Dmitry Belyakov noted that the pilots had been taking measures to prepare the aircraft to make an emergency landing up until the very last minutes before being forced to crash-land
Read more
EU may revoke Hungary's voting rights if it continues to block aid to Ukraine
Brussels is aware that without financial assistance from the European Union, the work of Ukrainian government agencies would be impossible, the publication said
Read more
In Bryansk terror attack case it is more important who fired shots — Kremlin spokesman
On Thursday, Ukrainian saboteurs entered a border district of the Bryansk Region
Read more
Treasury secretary describes $34-trillion US public debt as ‘scary number’
At the same time, Yellen believes that the US public debt is currently under control
Read more
China calls for end to fighting in Ukraine following Il-76 incident
Wang Wenbin stressed that political settlement is "the only way to overcome the crisis"
Read more
Putin's visit to Russia's westernmost region not signal to NATO — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia had not asked Lithuania for a direct air corridor to the Kaliningrad Region
Read more
Russia says its forces destroyed Ukraine’s French-made SAMP-T air defense system
The system was destroyed during strikes by Russian artillery, rocket forces and drones
Read more
IAEA chief says that risks for ZNPP sometimes near ‘ten out of ten’
He added that the security situation in the area was volatile
Read more
Russia donates 25,000 tons of grain to Burkina Faso — ambassador
Alexey Saltykov noted that the ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation, Karamoko Jean Marie Traore, and Minister of Communications, Culture, Arts and Tourism Rimtalba, Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo
Read more
PREVIEW: St. Petersburg to commemorate 80th anniversary of siege lifting
Dozens of ceremonial and memorial events will be held on the anniversary date in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region
Read more
Russia won’t ask OSCE to take part in investigation of recent plane crash — diplomat
On January 24 Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that was carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers for exchange
Read more
Russian piped gas supplies to Europe down to 1970s lows in 2023 — IEA
Exports to Turkey stayed close to their 2022 levels in the first eleven months of 2023
Read more
Kremlin spokesman confirms Kiev was informed about Ukrainian POWs aboard Il-76 plane
Dmitry Peskov noted that how the swap is carried out is classified
Read more
Press review: Kiev wipes out own POWs in plane attack and Chadian president visits Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 25th
Read more
West to be complicit in attack on Il-76 if use of Western weapons proven — diplomat
On January 24, Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that was carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers for exchange
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces received over 100 new aircraft in 2023 — Defense Ministry
Alexey Krivoruchko stressed that in 2023, "aircraft manufacturing enterprises continued to supply the troops with modern aviation systems with advanced functionality that have shown their effectiveness during the special military operation"
Read more
Putin to ask Investigative Committee to publicize details of Il-76 crash
Apart from that, Putin offered his condolences to the families and the loved ones of the crew of the IL-76, which was shot down by the Ukrainian military when transporting Ukrainian POWs to the exchange site
Read more
Putin gives start to production of components for solar enegry in Kaliningrad region
The production complex makes it possible to grow ingots and produce monocrystalline silicon wafers for solar cells with a total capacity of up to 1.3 GW per year
Read more
Putin sets task to strengthen economic capabilities of St. Petersburg
Among the key tasks, the Russian president named "strengthening priority industries, such as shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, using the potential of the service sector and creative industries, expanding the foreign trade infrastructure, including through the development of seaports and terminals"
Read more
Russia’s Su-30 fighter shadows US MQ-9A Reaper drone over Black Sea
As soon as the Russian fighter approached the foreign reconnaissance drone, the latter made a U-turn away from the state border of Russia
Read more
Russian army to get Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers in 2017
The new Tornado-S will be armed with high accuracy rockets and a new automated control and aiming system
Read more
West's anti-Russian policy now 'at its peak,' says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the West holds a very clear anti-Russian position, which is determined by NATO, while the alliance's rhetoric "is determined across the ocean, in Washington"
Read more
Journalist Hersh says respect for Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping growing worldwide
Hersh also said that, "Lashing out at the Houthis, Biden is showing signs of political panic"
Read more
UN received Russia’s request for list of Bucha victims — secretary-general’s office
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the UN Security Council on Monday that despite numerous requests filed by Moscow, the United Nations has so far failed to provide the list
Read more
Brent oil price surpasses $83 per barrel, first time since November 30, 2023
As of 09:30 p.m. Moscow time, Brent price grew by 0.9% to $83.1 per barrel
Read more
Putin tasks cabinet, Rosneft with drafting proposals on projects in genetics
According to the instruction, the proposals are to be presented by June 15
Read more
Russian army receives six sets of air defense weapons systems — deputy defense minister
As for man-portable weapons, the armed forces received 300,000 submachine guns, sniper rifles, grenade launchers, rocket-propelled anti-personnel flamethrowers, aiming devices of various modifications
Read more
Attack on Il-76 aimed at reigniting global interest in Ukrainian crisis — Russian diplomat
"Once again, we call on all responsible governments and international structures not to stand aside and condemn these barbaric terror attacks," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Putin calls T-90M Proryv world’s best main battle tank
"The tank fires to a longer range and more accurately. It also has better protection," the head of state noted
Read more
UN court should recognize Israel's actions in Gaza Strip as genocide — Russian envoy
According to Alexander Lavrentyev, the meeting participants focused on the situation in and around the Gaza Strip because "the policy of permissiveness of the Israeli right-wing leadership could lead to extremely negative consequences for the entire Middle East region"
Read more
Ukraine’s refusal to transit Russian gas to lead to change in supply chains — Kremlin
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal said earlier this week that Kiev has no intention of renewing the contract on Russian gas coming through Europe set to expire in late 2024
Read more
China, India commence withdrawal of forces from shared border - Chinese Defense Ministry
Chinese and Indian forces clashed in the region in May and June 2020, resulting in at least 20 Indian and 45 Chinese servicemen dead
Read more
Moscow lab begins retrieving data from recorders of Ilyushin-76, downed by Ukraine
The source explained that the condition of both recorders was satisfactory
Read more
Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk as richest person in the world — Forbes
Elon Musk dropped to second place with his companies Tesla and SpaceX helping him to a net worth of $204.2 billion
Read more
Russia denies allegations about use of chemical weapons in Ukraine
Some Ukrainian media outlets reported earlier that Russia had allegedly used grenades with chloroacetophenone in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Press review: Swiss offer to broker Ukraine talks and US green-lights F-16 sales to Turkey
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 26th
Read more
Onyx missile to considerably increase range
Russian warships, submarines and Bastion coastal complexes are armed with Onyx missiles
Read more
Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate for January 27-29 to 89.52 rubles
The official yuan exchange rate was raised by 11 kopecks to 12.4375 rubles
Read more
Ecuador’s transfer of Russia-made military equipment leading to worsening of relations
On January 17, President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa informed about making an agreement with the United States, whereby Ecuador will transfer armament and materiel of Soviet and Russian make to Washington in exchange to new ones with the total cost of $200 mln
Read more
Lavrov asks West to heed Russia’s position on Ukraine
"All these formulas are a road to nowhere," the Russian top diplomat said, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's 'peace formula'
Read more
Azerbaijan to reopen state tourism agency’s office in Russia — Ambassador
"We are looking with optimism into the future and will do our best to have it brighter," the diplomat added
Read more
Nearly quarter of Ukraine's population forced to relocate or leave country — UN official
According to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, over 6.3 million people have been forced to flee the country, while some 3.7 million have had to move to a new place of residence within Ukraine
Read more