{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Russia carries out 13 strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, arsenals this week

Ukraine’s weekly losses in the Kupyansk area amounted to more than 740 troops, seven tanks, seven armored vehicles, 18 vehicles and 14 artillery systems

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian army launched 13 surgical strikes with guided weapons on Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as arsenals, airfields and locations of foreign mercenaries this week, the Russian Defense Ministry has said in a weekly bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past week, according to the bulletin.

Group strikes

"Between January 20 and 26, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 13 group strikes with long-range high accuracy weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex that produced uncrewed boats, ammunition, missiles and components for them. In addition, arsenals, military airfield infrastructure, fuel bases and temporary deployment sites of foreign mercenaries were hit. The objective of the strikes has been achieved. All designated targets were hit," the Defense Ministry said.

Kupyansk area

"In the Kupyansk area this week units of the western battle group liberated the settlement of Krakhmalnoye, the Kharkov Region, and improved the situation along the frontline in some areas. In cooperation with aviation and artillery, 43 enemy attacks were repelled," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s weekly losses in the Kupyansk area amounted to more than 740 troops, seven tanks, seven armored vehicles, 18 vehicles and 14 artillery systems.

Krasny Liman area

"As a result of active actions in the Krasny Liman area, units of the Battlegroup Center took better positions. Seventeen enemy attacks were repelled. Aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems hit Ukrainian army and National Guard units near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and the Serebryansky Forestry," it said.

The enemy’s losses amounted to more than 1,570 troops, seven tanks, 25 armored combat vehicles, 52 cars, and nine artillery systems.

Donetsk area

The Defense Ministry said that Battlegroup South units gained better positions and repelled 12 Ukrainian attacks. The forces also inflicted damage on the 22nd, 24th, 28th, 42nd, 58th, 92nd and 93 mechanized brigades, as well as on the 81st airmobile brigade and the Ukrainian National Guard’s 5th brigade outside Andreyevka, Belgorovka, Grigorovka, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Maiorsk and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The Ukrainian military suffered losses of over 1,960 troops, 19 tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, 22 armored vehicles, 56 motor vehicles, four motorized platforms carrying a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, as well as 27 field artillery guns.

South Donetsk area

"In the south Donetsk area, units of the battlegroup East, aircraft and artillery repelled three enemy attacks and inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s 31st, 72nd mechanized, 79th air assault brigades as well as 105th and 127th territorial brigades near Rovnopol, Paraskoviyevka, Novomikhailovka, Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry stated.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk area over the past week amounted up to over 745 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles and 14 field artillery guns, the ministry specified.

Zaporozhye area

"In the Zaporozhye area, Russian forces’ active defense and systematic firepower inflicted defeat on the 33rd, 65th, 117th, 118th mechanized and 128th mountain assault brigades, as well as on the 112th brigade of territorial defense near Rabotino, Verbovoye, Nesteryanka and Pyatikhatky in the Zaporozhye Region," the bulletin said.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that the Ukrainian military lost more than 450 troops, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 17 vehicles and 17 field artillery guns over the past week.

Kherson area

"The enemy lost more than 335 soldiers, 23 cars, two Grad MLRS vehicles and eight artillery systems," the ministry said.

Russian forces hit units of the Ukrainian 35th, 36th, and 38th marine brigades, as well as Ukrainian territorial defense’s 121st, 123rd, and 126th brigades near Zolotaya Balka, Mikhailovka, Tyaginka, Zmiyevka, and Stanislav in the Kherson Region.

Air Force and air defenses

"Over the past week, aircraft and air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 plane, destroyed six Storm Shadow cruise missiles, four Tochka-U tactical missiles, 28 HIMARS and Vampire MLRS projectiles, as well as 361 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

"Over the past week, operational and tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Groups of Forces have hit four launchers of air defense systems, including two Patriot systems manufactured by the United States, an SAMP-T made by France and an IRIS-T made by Germany along with their three radar sets, as well as a radar of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and six field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian armed forces," it said.

Tally of destroyed equipment

"In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,255 unmanned aerial vehicles, 455 air defense missile systems, 14,800 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,210 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,871 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,891 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation," the ministry reported.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Azerbaijan to reopen state tourism agency’s office in Russia — Ambassador
"We are looking with optimism into the future and will do our best to have it brighter," the diplomat added
Read more
EU may revoke Hungary's voting rights if it continues to block aid to Ukraine
Brussels is aware that without financial assistance from the European Union, the work of Ukrainian government agencies would be impossible, the publication said
Read more
Georgia, Armenia ink strategic partnership agreement
According to the Georgian prime minister, his country and Armenia have been working on the agreement in recent months
Read more
Houthis say they attacked UK oil tanker in Gulf of Aden
According to the Houthi spokesman, the strike cause a fire onboard the ship
Read more
Putin requests increasing financing of Russian Science Foundation
The request is to be fulfilled by May 1
Read more
Russia's decades-long effort to foster relations with Ukraine thwarted — Putin
"We built bilateral relations very patiently, relying on the pro-Russian part of Ukrainian society, and of course, using only peaceful means, as we had no other thoughts," the Russian president noted
Read more
UN received Russia’s request for list of Bucha victims — secretary-general’s office
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the UN Security Council on Monday that despite numerous requests filed by Moscow, the United Nations has so far failed to provide the list
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces received over 100 new aircraft in 2023 — Defense Ministry
Alexey Krivoruchko stressed that in 2023, "aircraft manufacturing enterprises continued to supply the troops with modern aviation systems with advanced functionality that have shown their effectiveness during the special military operation"
Read more
Kremlin angry West says nothing to condemn Kiev's terrorist attack on Ilyushin-76 plane
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the disaster was unprecedented and required a proper assessment by the international community
Read more
Russian army to get Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers in 2017
The new Tornado-S will be armed with high accuracy rockets and a new automated control and aiming system
Read more
IDF reports high-intensity urban fighting in Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza
"Overnight, the IDF Navy carried out strikes against a number of terrorist targets and provided fire support to troops deployed along the coast of the Gaza Strip," the military noted
Read more
Ending NATO’s 'military escapades' would guarantee security in Red Sea — diplomat
In the past few decades, the military bloc has consistently failed to alleviate the suffering of people or resolve crises by these means, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
UN court should recognize Israel's actions in Gaza Strip as genocide — Russian envoy
According to Alexander Lavrentyev, the meeting participants focused on the situation in and around the Gaza Strip because "the policy of permissiveness of the Israeli right-wing leadership could lead to extremely negative consequences for the entire Middle East region"
Read more
Journalist Hersh says respect for Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping growing worldwide
Hersh also said that, "Lashing out at the Houthis, Biden is showing signs of political panic"
Read more
Russian forces repel 4 Ukrainian attacks at Vodyanoye, Maryinka in DPR — Defense Ministry
It is also reported that two German-made Leopard tanks of the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk area were destroyed during the past day
Read more
Share of exports to EU, US via ports of St. Petersburg down to 13% from 77% — minister
In March 2023, the European Union's statistical service Eurostat reported that Russian exports to EU countries fell by 53% from the beginning of March to the end of December 2022 - from 21.8 billion euros in March to 10.3 billion euros in December
Read more
Situation in Soledar difficult, but Russian forces making progress — Putin
According to the president, Russian troops are moving steadily
Read more
Russia says its forces destroyed Ukraine’s French-made SAMP-T air defense system
The system was destroyed during strikes by Russian artillery, rocket forces and drones
Read more
Moscow lab begins retrieving data from recorders of Ilyushin-76, downed by Ukraine
The source explained that the condition of both recorders was satisfactory
Read more
US bars Russia from International Grains Council meeting — Russian embassy
"With such an act, the United States clearly demonstrated that it is ready to violate its obligations as the host country of multilateral meetings," the embassy added
Read more
Missile that hit Russia’s Il-76 was fired from Kharkov Region — Investigative Committee
The investigators also noted to the materials of the criminal case the IDs of the Ukrainian servicemen killed in the crash, as well as accompanying documents of Russia’s federal penitentiary service
Read more
Novatek can start gas shipments from Arctic LNG 2 in February 2024 — Novak
Arctic LNG 2 project participants are Russia’s Novatek (60%), TotalEnergies (10%), CNPC (10%), CNOOC (10%), and Japan Arctic LNG (10%)
Read more
Attack on Il-76 aimed at reigniting global interest in Ukrainian crisis — Russian diplomat
"Once again, we call on all responsible governments and international structures not to stand aside and condemn these barbaric terror attacks," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia denies allegations about use of chemical weapons in Ukraine
Some Ukrainian media outlets reported earlier that Russia had allegedly used grenades with chloroacetophenone in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Russian army receives six sets of air defense weapons systems — deputy defense minister
As for man-portable weapons, the armed forces received 300,000 submachine guns, sniper rifles, grenade launchers, rocket-propelled anti-personnel flamethrowers, aiming devices of various modifications
Read more
Russian aircraft begin patrolling Syria-Israel disengagement line — military
Commenting on the situation in Syria, the Russian official said that three attacks on Syrian pro-government forces had been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
Kharkov incident reveals France's prolonged involvement in Ukraine conflict — expert
Oleg Karpovich recalled that mercenarism in France was punishable by law
Read more
Construction of Mongolian part of Power of Siberia 2 to start in Q1 2024
Pre-feasibility report has been completed, designing is to be completed by the end of this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister ViKtoria Abramchenko said
Read more
Russia has evidence US may start withdrawal of military contingent from Iraq — envoy
Alexander Lavrentyev recalled that the only country from which the Americans withdrew very quickly was Afghanistan
Read more
Germany takes responsibility for attack on Soviet Union — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Lambsdorff called the siege of Leningrad "a particularly horrifying and brutal war crime"
Read more
Russia seeks extradition of Greek-Russian entrepreneur from Denmark — media
The businessman is residing in Greece, where he runs a transport company
Read more
Liquefied gas deliveries to Germany stable — official
Many companies decided to redirect their ships earlier going to Europe via the Suez Canal round the Cape of Good Hope
Read more
China calls for end to fighting in Ukraine following Il-76 incident
Wang Wenbin stressed that political settlement is "the only way to overcome the crisis"
Read more
UN regrets execution of criminal with nitrogen gas in Alabama
The death penalty was "inconsistent with the fundamental right to life," Volker Turk emphasized as he called on all member states to impose a moratorium on its use, "as a step toward universal abolition"
Read more
Russia’s top tennis player Medvedev outplays Zverev, through to 2024 Australian Open final
Daniil Medvedev, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, is now set to face off in the final of the 2024 Australian Open against Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who defeated defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia earlier in the day in the other semifinal match
Read more
Putin to ask Investigative Committee to publicize details of Il-76 crash
Apart from that, Putin offered his condolences to the families and the loved ones of the crew of the IL-76, which was shot down by the Ukrainian military when transporting Ukrainian POWs to the exchange site
Read more
Russia won’t ask OSCE to take part in investigation of recent plane crash — diplomat
On January 24 Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that was carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers for exchange
Read more
Putting Sarmat ICBM systems into combat among Russian military's top priorities in 2024
Based on experts’ estimates, the RS-28 Sarmat is capable of delivering a MIRVed warhead weighing up to 10 tons to any location worldwide both over the North and South Poles
Read more
Over 10,500 people killed in criminal acts in Russia in first six months of 2023
According to the Interior Ministry, 983,700 crimes were recorded in the January to June period of 2023, a two percent fall from the same period last year
Read more
Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk as richest person in the world — Forbes
Elon Musk dropped to second place with his companies Tesla and SpaceX helping him to a net worth of $204.2 billion
Read more
NATO’s planned drills near Russian borders increase risk of military incidents — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the Russian side "has no plans to attack NATO countries"
Read more
No gas transit via Ukraine after 2024, PM says
The Ukrainian Prime Minister’s statement followed the video address of Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico after bilateral talks
Read more
At UNSC, Ukraine said nothing about its non-involvement in attack on Il-76 — diplomat
On January 24 Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that was carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers for exchange
Read more
Serbia received advance warning of unrest from foreign partners — Vucic
President of Serbia added that "many pretended to be naive and refused to hear or see what was going on"
Read more
Russia successfully engages Bastion complex in Ukraine
The maximum round of munitions comprises 24 missiles
Read more
Russia wants to 'turn the page' over 2010 Polish presidential plane crash — Kremlin
Earlier, the Polish Foreign Ministry said it would not be filing a lawsuit against Russia in the ECHR over the April 2010 crash of the Polish presidential Tu-154M airliner near Smolensk, which killed then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski
Read more
Britain's King Charles III hospitalized for prostate surgery — Buckingham Palace
The King's public duties have been postponed for the short period of time needed for his recovery
Read more
Charles Michel withdraws from European Parliament elections
In an interview with Belgian media on January 6, Michel said he planned to step down as European Council President early so he could run in the European Parliament election in June
Read more
Kremlin slams 'untrue' reports saying Russia may lift opposition to Kiev’s NATO membership
"That is a bogus story. It has absolutely nothing to do with reality," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Putin, Xi have three hours of talks, discuss Ukraine, Middle East
According to the Russian leader, the meeting included "the entire bilateral agenda, a lot of issues there: it's the economy, finance, political interaction, and joint work on international platforms"
Read more
Putin commends privileged strategic partnership between Russia, India
"This fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples as it is in line with strengthening security and stability both regionally and globally," the Russian leader added
Read more
Military gear supplied on time to Russia’s special op zone, boosts readiness — Shoigu
The Russian defense minister added that a process of prompt repair and maintenance work on military hardware in the zone of the special military operation has been organized
Read more
Moscow to scrutinize Germany's plan for containing Russia — Kremlin
Earlier, the media, citing the head of the Bundeswehr's territorial command, Lieutenant-General Andre Bodemann, reported that German authorities would present by April an operational defense plan
Read more
Russian interior ministry puts author Boris Akunin on wanted list
After a recording of the conversation was made public, a retail chain of bookstores stopped selling Akunin's books over his anti-Russian statements
Read more
China, India commence withdrawal of forces from shared border - Chinese Defense Ministry
Chinese and Indian forces clashed in the region in May and June 2020, resulting in at least 20 Indian and 45 Chinese servicemen dead
Read more
Russia, Japan reveal common stances on drug trafficking
Deputy head of the Russian Federal Drug Control Service praised Japan’s integrated system of non-governmental recovery centers
Read more
Lavrov asks West to heed Russia’s position on Ukraine
"All these formulas are a road to nowhere," the Russian top diplomat said, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's 'peace formula'
Read more
Putin calls T-90M Proryv world’s best main battle tank
"The tank fires to a longer range and more accurately. It also has better protection," the head of state noted
Read more
Court in Cyprus denies extradition of Russian Artur Petrov to US
Petrov, 34, was arrested in Cyprus on August 26, 2023 on a US Department of Justice (DOJ) request on charges of illegally exporting US-made microelectronics to Russia
Read more
IOC chief Bach says athletes from Russia, Belarus may participate at 2024 Paris Olympics
"Individual athletes cannot be punished for the actions of their governments," Thomas Bach stated
Read more
Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad
A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation
Read more
Russian Investigative Committee releases video of Ukrainians boarding Il-76 plane
The video, which was posted on the Investigative Committee’s Telegram channel, features a convoy of six buses transporting Ukrainian prisoners of war for a potential swap, approaching the Il-76
Read more
Venezuela, Guyana express readiness to engage in dialogue to resolve territorial dispute
Venezuela’s top diplomat, Yvan Gil Pinto, said: "Venezuela and the government of [President] Nicolas Maduro are ready to look for alternative ways that could enable us to come to a mutually acceptable agreement"
Read more
Afghanistan plane crash survivors arrive in Moscow
Their plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport
Read more
Israeli military opens fire at food aid queue in Gaza, 20 dead — TV
Survivors were rushed to the Al Shifa hospital for treatment
Read more
Press review: Swiss offer to broker Ukraine talks and US green-lights F-16 sales to Turkey
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 26th
Read more
In Bryansk terror attack case it is more important who fired shots — Kremlin spokesman
On Thursday, Ukrainian saboteurs entered a border district of the Bryansk Region
Read more
Ankara sees US seeking to exit not only Syria but entire Middle East — newspaper
The Turkish authorities cite the PKK and YPG as the main threats to the country’s national security
Read more
Press review: Kiev wipes out own POWs in plane attack and Chadian president visits Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 25th
Read more
NATO sows discord wherever it goes, Chinese Defense Ministry says
Wu Qian also added that China is deeply concerned by the news of the alliance's large-scale military exercises
Read more
Treasury secretary describes $34-trillion US public debt as ‘scary number’
At the same time, Yellen believes that the US public debt is currently under control
Read more
Putin gives start to construction of nuclear icebreaker Leningrad
The nuclear icebreaker Leningrad will be 173.3 m long and 34 m wide
Read more
Top UN court rules Israel must take measures to prevent acts of genocide
"The State of Israel shall ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit any acts described in point 1 above," the judge said
Read more
Nearly quarter of Ukraine's population forced to relocate or leave country — UN official
According to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, over 6.3 million people have been forced to flee the country, while some 3.7 million have had to move to a new place of residence within Ukraine
Read more
Israel stopped notifying Russia about strikes on Syria — Russian envoy
According to Alexander Lavrentyev, it has been a long while after Israel began to delay notifications until after strikes, and the change is unrelated to the events in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Russia carries out 13 strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, arsenals this week
Ukraine’s weekly losses in the Kupyansk area amounted to more than 740 troops, seven tanks, seven armored vehicles, 18 vehicles and 14 artillery systems
Read more
Putin sets task to strengthen economic capabilities of St. Petersburg
Among the key tasks, the Russian president named "strengthening priority industries, such as shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, using the potential of the service sector and creative industries, expanding the foreign trade infrastructure, including through the development of seaports and terminals"
Read more
Putin: Il-76 was downed by US or French air defenses, experts to prove it by next week
"A clear-cut answer to this issue will be voiced in two-three days," the Russian president noted
Read more