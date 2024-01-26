Russia carries out 13 strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, arsenals this week

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian army launched 13 surgical strikes with guided weapons on Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as arsenals, airfields and locations of foreign mercenaries this week, the Russian Defense Ministry has said in a weekly bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past week, according to the bulletin.

Group strikes

"Between January 20 and 26, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 13 group strikes with long-range high accuracy weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex that produced uncrewed boats, ammunition, missiles and components for them. In addition, arsenals, military airfield infrastructure, fuel bases and temporary deployment sites of foreign mercenaries were hit. The objective of the strikes has been achieved. All designated targets were hit," the Defense Ministry said.

Kupyansk area

"In the Kupyansk area this week units of the western battle group liberated the settlement of Krakhmalnoye, the Kharkov Region, and improved the situation along the frontline in some areas. In cooperation with aviation and artillery, 43 enemy attacks were repelled," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s weekly losses in the Kupyansk area amounted to more than 740 troops, seven tanks, seven armored vehicles, 18 vehicles and 14 artillery systems.

Krasny Liman area

"As a result of active actions in the Krasny Liman area, units of the Battlegroup Center took better positions. Seventeen enemy attacks were repelled. Aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems hit Ukrainian army and National Guard units near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and the Serebryansky Forestry," it said.

The enemy’s losses amounted to more than 1,570 troops, seven tanks, 25 armored combat vehicles, 52 cars, and nine artillery systems.

Donetsk area

The Defense Ministry said that Battlegroup South units gained better positions and repelled 12 Ukrainian attacks. The forces also inflicted damage on the 22nd, 24th, 28th, 42nd, 58th, 92nd and 93 mechanized brigades, as well as on the 81st airmobile brigade and the Ukrainian National Guard’s 5th brigade outside Andreyevka, Belgorovka, Grigorovka, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Maiorsk and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The Ukrainian military suffered losses of over 1,960 troops, 19 tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, 22 armored vehicles, 56 motor vehicles, four motorized platforms carrying a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, as well as 27 field artillery guns.

South Donetsk area

"In the south Donetsk area, units of the battlegroup East, aircraft and artillery repelled three enemy attacks and inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s 31st, 72nd mechanized, 79th air assault brigades as well as 105th and 127th territorial brigades near Rovnopol, Paraskoviyevka, Novomikhailovka, Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry stated.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk area over the past week amounted up to over 745 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles and 14 field artillery guns, the ministry specified.

Zaporozhye area

"In the Zaporozhye area, Russian forces’ active defense and systematic firepower inflicted defeat on the 33rd, 65th, 117th, 118th mechanized and 128th mountain assault brigades, as well as on the 112th brigade of territorial defense near Rabotino, Verbovoye, Nesteryanka and Pyatikhatky in the Zaporozhye Region," the bulletin said.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that the Ukrainian military lost more than 450 troops, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 17 vehicles and 17 field artillery guns over the past week.

Kherson area

"The enemy lost more than 335 soldiers, 23 cars, two Grad MLRS vehicles and eight artillery systems," the ministry said.

Russian forces hit units of the Ukrainian 35th, 36th, and 38th marine brigades, as well as Ukrainian territorial defense’s 121st, 123rd, and 126th brigades near Zolotaya Balka, Mikhailovka, Tyaginka, Zmiyevka, and Stanislav in the Kherson Region.

Air Force and air defenses

"Over the past week, aircraft and air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 plane, destroyed six Storm Shadow cruise missiles, four Tochka-U tactical missiles, 28 HIMARS and Vampire MLRS projectiles, as well as 361 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

"Over the past week, operational and tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Groups of Forces have hit four launchers of air defense systems, including two Patriot systems manufactured by the United States, an SAMP-T made by France and an IRIS-T made by Germany along with their three radar sets, as well as a radar of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and six field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian armed forces," it said.

Tally of destroyed equipment

"In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,255 unmanned aerial vehicles, 455 air defense missile systems, 14,800 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,210 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,871 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,891 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation," the ministry reported.