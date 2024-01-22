West does not want peace in Ukraine, which survives only on 'Western handouts' — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, January 22. /TASS/. Western countries do not want peace in Ukraine despite all the money they are pouring into the country to keep it alive, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"They [Western countries] do not want peace even today, despite the fact that the Kiev regime survives only thanks to Western handouts, and even its talking heads recognize this," he said.

Lavrov said most people in Ukraine are beginning to realize that their true enemy is the Ukrainian leadership, which is "planting lies about Russia and canceling a common history.".