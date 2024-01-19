Kiev troops lost over 180 pieces of Western military equipment near Russian defense lines

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine lost more than 180 pieces of Western military equipment, including Leopard tanks and Bradley armored vehicles, while trying to break through Russian obstacle belts during their counter-offensive, a high-ranking Russian military official said.

"The enemy’s confirmed losses, sustained at complex obstacle belts, stand at more than 500 pieces of military and special hardware, including 180 pieces lost during the counteroffensive," Chief of Russia’s Engineering Troops Lt. Gen. Yury Stavitsky said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper published on Friday.

He added that the tally included "Leopard tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and other vehicles delivered by the West."

The commander also said that Russian military engineers had managed to create a system of highly efficient fortifications within short timeframes.