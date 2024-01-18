Almost 50 flights delayed in Moscow, Moscow Region airport

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. About 50 flights have been delayed and 2 were cancelled in Moscow and Moscow Region airports, according to the online flight timetable for the capital region.

By 22:00 Moscow time, about 20 flights have been delayed and 1 was cancelled in the Vnukovo Airport (VKO), 27 have been delayed Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO), 1 flight was cancelled in the Domodedovo airport (DMO) and 2 flights were delayed in the Zhukovsky airport (ZIA).

Previously, Roman Vilfand, research director of the Hydrometeorological Centre of Russia, told TASS that visibility in Moscow will drop to 200 due to a snow storm. According to the senior researcher, this weather will last until noon, January 19.