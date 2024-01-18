Lavrov, Syrian foreign minister discuss Gaza, call for ceasefire

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad at a meeting in Moscow discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and called for an immediate ceasefire, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Special attention was paid to the ongoing escalation of the situation in the Middle East," the statement said. "The ministers underscored the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the solution of pressing humanitarian issues faced by the population of the Palestinian enclave."

It was also underscored at the meeting that it’s unacceptable to make any provocative actions that could lead to the expansion of the military confrontation to other countries in the region, in particular Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

"It was stated that there is demand for multilateral efforts to achieve a lasting and comprehensive settlement in the Middle East based on existing international laws," the ministry said.

The ministry said that the top diplomats also held a detailed discussion about the current situation in and around Syria, including the goals of post-conflict reconstruction and advancement of a comprehensive settlement in that country while complying with the principles of respect for its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

"While considering pressing issues pertaining to continued strengthening of the Russian-Syrian multidimensional partnership, some practical steps were agreed upon in the interests of building up mutually beneficial trade and economic and humanitarian cooperation," the ministry added.