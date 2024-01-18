Missile attack warning issued in Belgorod

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Residents of the Russian city of Belgorod have been warned about missile attack threats, governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"A missile attack warning has been issued in Belgorod. If you are at home, please don’t come close to windows, hide in premises without windows with solid walls (a corridor, bathroom, toilet or a backroom). If you are outside, proceed to a bomb shelter or any other safe place," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, during the nighttime people are notified about bomb alerts via SMS or push notifications while in the daytime such notifications are supplemented with audible warnings.