Harmony in security sphere possible, some states just need put arrogance aside

SOCHI, October 6. /TASS/. It is possible to achieve harmony in the security sphere, and, to do this, certain states just need to put their pride and arrogance aside and to stop treating others as ‘rogues or savages,’ Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"For decades, we have been saying that security is indivisible, that security cannot be ensured at the expense of others. Indeed, harmony in this sphere is quite achievable," Putin said.

"All that it takes is to simply put arrogance and pride aside and to stop treating others as second-rate partners, or rogues, or savages," the Russian leader added.