Putin describes West’s global influence as ‘immense military and financial pyramid scheme’

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Adressing the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the West’s global influence as an ‘immense military and financial pyramid scheme,’ which constantly needs fuel to support itself.

"The history of the West is essentially the chronicle of endless expansion. Western influence in the world is an immense military and financial pyramid scheme that constantly needs more 'fuel' to support itself, with natural, technological and human resources that belong to others," Putin said.

In the president’s words, that is why the West "simply cannot and is not going to stop."

"Our arguments, reasoning, calls for common sense or proposals have simply been ignored," he added.