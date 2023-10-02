Russian diplomat barred from finishing speech at UNGA First Committee meeting

UNITED NATIONS, October 2. /TASS/. The chairperson of the United Nations General Assembly First Committee, which deals with the issues of disarmament and international security, cut off a speech by a Russian diplomat, even after the diplomat requested he be given more time.

Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for nonproliferation and arms control, ran out of time after he took the floor to respond to several Western diplomats that had denounced the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. He was recounting the history of the crisis in Ukraine since 2013 and reached the referendums held in Russia's new regions in 2022, when his time ran out.

"We will definitely achieve our goals. One year ago, on September 30, 2022, a defining, truly momentous and historic event took place," Vorontsov said when he was interrupted by a beep.

The diplomat said that he was wrapping up, but the chairperson passed the floor to the representative from North Korea.