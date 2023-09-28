Putin met with Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar in the Kremlin on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

The Libyan National Army earlier said Haftar was visiting Moscow and met with Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"Yes, we confirm the meeting. Indeed, it took place in the Kremlin today. Discussion was held about the situation in Libya and in the entire region," Peskov said.

The LNA said that on his visit to Russia Haftar held talks on the state of affairs in Libya, discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to strengthen and develop them, as well as other issues of mutual interest.