Russia’s capital to host Seventh Moscow Financial Forum

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Seventh Moscow Financial Forum, organized by the Russian Finance Ministry and the Moscow government, will take place on September 28.

As usual, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will attend the event.

This year’s forum, themed "In Search for a New Balance: Russian Financial and Economic System During Worldwide Transformation," will bring together government officials, businessmen, public figures, economic and financial experts.

The forum will particularly touch upon changes in the tax policy and new trends in international tax relations. Head of Russia’s Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina, Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin are expected to address the event.

The Moscow Financial Forum was launched on September 23, 2016, to discuss the most pressing issues and develop effective solutions concerning the financial basis of the Russian economy.