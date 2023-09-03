{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Two Ukrainian drones neutralized in Kursk Region — governor

According to Roman Starovoit, the village of Tetkino came under shelling by Ukrainian troops three times during the day

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian drones were jammed and forced to land in Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor Roman Starovoit said on Sunday.

"Two unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralized in territories close to the border: near the villages of Kozino and Gornal. Both Ukrainian drones were detected by means of electronic warfare systems and forced to land with the use of anti-drone guns. No one was hurt, no damage was done," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, the village of Tetkino came under shelling by Ukrainian troops three times during the day. No casualties or damage were reported.

Russian, Belarusian lower houses speakers discuss harmonization of laws within Union State
Vyacheslav Volodin and Vladimir Andreichenko also discussed measures to ensure further harmonization of the countries’ legislations, the implementation of 28 integration union programs
Russian government to allocate $27 mln more to support airports
Funds will be directed to partly compensate operating expenses
Memorial service for victims of Beslan terror attack takes place in downtown Paris
According to founder of "Solidarite - enfants de Beslan" Henri Paul Falavigna, the association considers this mission an honor
Russian economy to be transferred to new operating principles — Putin
"The effect will be a comprehensive one, a multiplying one in all senses," the Russian president added
US, French military chiefs share their desire for diplomatic resolution in Niger
The military chiefs discussed "the security environment in Niger in light of recent developments in West Africa," according to the statement
Russian oil and gas industry efficiently meets challenges of time - PM
Mikhail Mishustin congratulated oil and gas industry workers and veterans with their professional holiday
Failed counteroffensive now Zelensky's problem, causing friction with US — former premier
Nikolay Azarov noted that the discouraging lack of progress in Ukraine’s "counteroffensive" has exposed the underlying tensions between Kiev and Washington, on whose help Ukraine depends
Ukrainian drone control station destroyed - Russian Defense Ministry
The Russian Air Defence intercepted HIMARS projectiles, a JDAM air bomb, and shot down thirty four Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours
About 280,000 individuals enlisted by contract from January 1 - Medvedev
Some of them were in the reserve and the other ones are volunteers
US revealed true face by nuclear bombing of Japan in 1945 - Medvedev
The US just wanted to demonstrate its imperial ambitions and brutal force, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said
UN suggest talks on unfreezing Russian companies’ assets be started — newspaper
According to Sabah, the United Nations suggests that measures be taken to assess the damage done to the ammonia pipelines
Gazprom warns Naftogaz about possible Russian sanctions if transit trial continues
Gazprom also believes that the current circumstances deprive it of its fundamental right to a fair and impartial hearing in court
Russian stealth kamikaze drone undergoes tests in Ukraine operation — design firm
It is specified that the latest drone is capable of carrying a 4 kg payload
Nigeria recalls its ambassadors from all over the world
Nigeria's United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from this total recall in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly
US-led coalition violated flight safety in Syria 478 times in August
Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Counter Admiral Vadim Kulit added that, in the past 24 hours, coalition planes and drones created dangerous situation 18 times
Russian Armed Forces thwarted two Ukraine' army attacks in Krasny Liman area over 24 hours
Three attacks were thwarted in the vicinity of Rabotino and Verbovoe in the Zaporozhye Region
Cash currency inflow to Russian banks now exceeds demand for it — Bank of Russia
The Bank of Russia plans to extend restrictions on cash transactions in September, Elvira Nabiullina noted
Ukrainian drone destroyed over Belgorod Region - Russian Defense Ministry
Kiev attempted the next attempt to attack the Russian territory
Sudanese army said to establish control of key military base in capital - TV
According to Al Arabiya, the Sudanese Armed Forces continue delivering air strikes against positions of the Rapid Support Forces in the capital
Nigerian Defense Minister Modi meets with Chinese envoy — report
According to the ANP, the meeting took place in the Minister’s office
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammunition warehouse in Kherson region
It was destroyed near the village of Tyaginka
Ukrainian army lost up to sixty servicemen in Kherson area over day
Enemy also lost a tank and five vehicles
North Korea simulates tactical nuclear strike in response to US-South Korean drills
According to the agency, two long-range strategic cruise missiles "with warheads imitating nuclear ones" were launched
Work on organizing free grain supplies from Russia to Africa begins, Lavrov says
According to the top diplomat, Russia plans to deliver up to 50,000 tons of grain to each state
Hainan hosts International Young Talents Forum
A series of presentations on the potential of the free trade port were held on the margins of the forum
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
Ukrainian army dropped seven explosive devices on Belgorod Region - governor
Four artillery munitions were fired in the Belgorodsky District against Schetinovka village, and three - against Nekhoteevka village
Russian forces destroy up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen in Krasny Liman direction
The Russian Ministry of Defense said about it
Ukrainian President confirms passage of two more ships via temporary Black Sea corridor
The first ship - container ship Joseph Schulte under the flag of Hong Kong - left the port of Odessa on August 16 along the temporary corridor announced by Kiev
Unveiling the Beauty of Haikou: Hainan’s administrative center opens photo exhibition
The exhibition includes 95 photos
Japan draws into confrontation in Russia by providing military aid to Kiev - Medvedev
Russia "continues fighting the Nazism, that sadly and regrettably raised its head in Ukraine now", Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council said
Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses
The politician stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia
Syrian forces repel Nusra Front attack in Latakia Province
According to Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Counter Admiral Vadim Kulit, Nusra Front militants shelled Syrian forces’ positions in the Idlib de-escalation area twice in the past 24 hours
Russia concerned that US, UK, France abuse their powers at UNSC — MFA
For the first time, the document was not adopted unanimously as Russia and China abstained from voting on the proposal prepared by France, the informal overseer of the dossier, the ministry said
Sanctions do not affect interaction between Moscow and Pyongyang — Russian Ambassador
According to the Alexander Matsegora, political relations between Russia and North Korea are currently on the rise
CSTO forces begin joint operation within ‘Battle Brotherhood’ exercise
The Russian Airborne forces company within the KSOR practiced a tactical episode on prevention of a breach by an illegal militia, CSTO United Staff Spokesman Vladislav Schegrikovich said
Japan must abandon new militarization plans, recognize results of World War II — Medvedev
According to him, with the support of American curators, Japan is actively expanding its military infrastructure, buying foreign weapons, including offensive ones
Two civilians killed in Kremennaya as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops
They were both men, a spokesman for the local law enforcement agencies said
UN does not rule out lifting some restrictions against Russia within grain deal — agency
According to the Anadolu, the issues of reviving the grain deal are expected to be discussed during the talks scheduled for September 4 in Sochi between Turkish and Russian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin
No plans to connect Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT to resume grain deal — sources
Earlier they already proposed to carry out settlements through the SWIFT system with a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank, but not with the bank itself, one of the sources said
Russian president signs law banning GMO production
The document obliges importers of GMO products to a compulsory public registration
Russian oil and gas sector among world’s strongest - Novak
The oil and gas industry workers day is celebrated in Russia on the first Sunday of September since 1965
Russia not to draw its army into all-against-all conflict in Afghanistan — Putin
Russian leader stressed that Russia would not interfere in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs
As BRICS gains power, Americans will go broke — US Congress member
Taylor Greene is convinced that as the countries that she mentioned are growing more powerful, the US dollar will be weakened
West undermining global governance institutions as authority of BRICS, SCO grows — Lavrov
As an example of the West's destructive policy, the top diplomat pointed to attempts to "Ukrainianize" the activities of the G20, which was created to solve problems in the world economy and finance
White House gears up for likely impeachment inquiry into President Biden — NBC
The US administration has put together a team of two dozen lawyers, legislative aides and communications staffers to "lead an aggressive response" to a likely Republican impeachment inquiry, the report said
UAE membership to positively affect BRICS, ties with Russia — Lavrov
"The reason for this successful cooperation is that both the United Arab Emirates and the Russian Federation proceed from their national interests and would not tolerate any pressure which would make them sacrifice their national interests and the interests of developing their economies, their peoples," the foreign minister stressed
Ukrainian armed forces shell DPR 86 times in 24 hours — DPR mission to JCCC
As a result of the shelling, one civilian was killed and nine others were injured
Infrastructural facility damaged in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region - ministry
An air alert was announced early in the morning in Nikopol
Putin highlights rapid development of Russian drone industry, potential personnel shortage
The President noted that drones were used in many sectors, including defense, mail delivery and forest protection
Demand for diesel vessel engines in Russia estimated at 100 units by 2025
Transmashholding plans to deliver another 192 cars to the Moscow Metro by the end of the year
Russian air defense systems intercept two HIMARS missiles, 25 Ukrainian drones
The Russian Armed Forces also hit two command and observation posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as an enemy communications center in the Donetsk People's Republic
Adverse weather destroyed 46 bridges in Primorye Region over August
The Primorye Region was exposed to heavy rains throughout August
Russia’s strikes disrupt Ukrainian army’s strategic electronic interference system
Russian forces fought the tensest battles in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas this week, Russian Defense Ministry reported
Iran received Russian combat trainer aircraft - IRNA news agency
Airplanes will be used to train new pilots that will then operate new generation aircraft
Death toll from protests in Iraq’s Kirkuk rises to three, 16 injured — TV
According to the Al Arabiya, the forces of the Iraqi army are being pulled into the province of Kirkuk to control the security situation
Battlegroup Dnepr hits UAV control center, storage site for Ukrainian forces’ weapons
The head of the battlegroup’s press center Roman Kodryan also said that an American-made M777 howitzer was destroyed near the settlement of Ingulets
Russian tennis player Rublev makes it to fourth round of US Open
In the third round Rublev who is seeded eighth in the tournament defeated unseeded French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech with a score of 3:6, 6:3, 6:1, 7:5
Mali interim president, Russian delegation discuss defense cooperation
They also discussed security situation in Sahel, the report said
Ukrainian military intelligence chief acknowledges large-scale losses among Kiev’s troops
Kirill Budanov pointed out that it would be untruthful to say that it was easy to handle troop losses
EU fills UGS facilities to record level
LNG supplies fall by 11% in August
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Third sea drone destroyed in Black Sea when moving to attack Crimean Bridge — ministry
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that at about 02:20 Moscow time on September 2, a semi-submersible unmanned surface ship was destroyed
Battlegroup East strikes Ukrainian drone control center — Russian Defense Ministry
The battlegroup's forward units also struck the enemy in order to prevent its offensive operations, and aircraft struck enemy personnel clusters in the areas of Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye, Novomikhailovka and north of Vladimirovka in the Donetsk People's Republic
Up to 115 Ukrainian servicemen killed in Zaporozhye direction - Russian Defense Ministry
Two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, two M-777 artillery systems, and a US-made M-119 gun were destroyed
Putin plans to meet with Xi Jinping soon
The Russian president revealed that the Chinese leader considers him his friend
Turkish government to discuss alternatives to Russian Mir payment system — source
At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made
Past operations may shed light on how long West can pursue goals in Ukraine — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that "now, gradually, not very loudly, but more and more sober voices are heard in Western countries calling for compromise, agreements that will take into account the security and economic interests of all states without exception, to abandon diktat, as that has never made life better for anyone"
Su-34 fighter aircraft crew delivers two airstrikes against Ukrainian manpower
The group artillery destroyed an M-777 artillery piece, an M-109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, and three mortar crews in the vicinity of Sverdlovka and Revuchee settlements
Kiev court arrests businessman Kolomoysky to two months with bail option
Kolomoysky’s lawyers said they will appeal the arrest, but will not post the bail
Bank of Russia does not rule out raising key rate at September meeting
Elvira Nabiullina noted that lowering the key rate would be possible if price inflation slows down steadily
Advanced Sarmat ICBM systems go on combat alert in Russia — Roscosmos head
The RS-28 Sarmat missile to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM operational in the Russian Strategic Missile Force since 1988
North Korea fires several cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea
The number of missiles and their trajectory is not reported
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
Ukrainian weapons hangar destroyed by Russian forces in southern Donetsk area
Four tanks and three armored infantry carriers were destroyed, the East battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov said
Hungary calls for security guarantees for Russia, not NATO membership for Ukraine
Hungarian Minister of the Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas also reaffirmed the position of the Hungarian government that peace negotiations may be effective only if the US will take part in it, together with Russian and Ukraine
Russian airborne units prevent advance of Ukrainian troops near Artyomovsk
Airborne units widely use both various optical reconnaissance devices and UAVs
Russia is in early stage of developing hydrogen train - Transmashholding CEO
Earlier, Russian Railways reported that the company expects to see the first hydrogen-powered shunting locomotive by 2026
Russian Aerospace Force delivered drone strike against fuel storages
The fighter aviation shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter aircraft near Bekarovka settlement in the Zaporozhye Region
Russia to build about 120 ships by 2035 for development of Northern Sea Route — Deputy PM
Denis Manturov noted that nuclear icebreakers are "the pride of the country"
Russia says its forces destroyed Ukrainian sea drone moving to attack Crimean Bridge
The Ukrainian sea drone was timely detected and destroyed in the waters of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Demand for oil and gas professionals soaring in Russia - online platform
In January - August 2023, Oil and Gas industry companies opened 127,600 vacancies
Russia’s arms plants churning out even more weapons than military needs, says Medvedev
"This is how our defense industry operates. Its workshops are running on three shifts and the industry will produce as many weapons as it takes to effectively defend our Fatherland," Dmitry Medvedev stressed
Ukraine's Armed Forces lose over 105 fighters in Yuzhno-Donetsk direction
Enemy losses 4 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 6 vehicles, 2 self-propelled artillery mounts
Chief of Ukrainian intelligence for moving combat operations to Russia
"The hostilities should be moved to another territory, which, understandably, for us is the Russian Federation. And to other territories that are under their influence in order to stretch them (Russian forces - TASS) and neutralize them," Kirill Budanov said
Nord Stream repair may take at least six months, says lawmaker
Four Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks have been uncovered, with the most recent one being pinpointed by Sweden’s coast guard
Kadyrov slams US sanctions against his mother as 'cynical disregard for ethical norms'
"The entire world knows that she is engaged only in charitable activities," the Chechen leader added
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
Japan 'blindly, stupidly' follows US policy of aggressive attacks on Russia — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister described Tokyo's decision as "regrettable" and recalled that Moscow had always had a good-natured attitude towards its Japanese neighbors
Press review: Top Russian, Turkish diplomats talk grain deal 2.0 and Xi, Putin to skip G20
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 1st
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Lavrov to speak at General Debate of 78th UN General Assembly session — Foreign Ministry
The General Assembly General Debate will take place between September 19 and 26
Russia’s Armed Forces hit command and Ukrainian observation posts in DPR
A communication center of the 110th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in the area of the settlement of Avdeevka
National Guard discovers 32 tons of explosives, arrests 28 Ukrainian accomplices in LPR
More than 415,000 small arms ammunition, over 10,000 artillery and 517 mines were found, the statement said
Kiev loses about 200 troops in Zaporozhye battles overnight — regional governor
The situation in the area of Rabotino remains tense, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Ukraine reported port infrastructure damage in Odessa Region
Ukrainian mass media reported explosions in Odessa and Reni ports earlier
Zelensky’s ‘peace plan’ a ‘formula of war,’ senior lawmaker says
Leonid Slutsky added that Ukrainian President and sponsors of his "terrorist regime have bent the word ‘peace’ itself to their bloody double standards"
Paris’ statements on security guarantees to Kiev threaten France’s security — diplomat
According to Grushko, it is not clear what kind of guarantees to Kiev Paris means
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
UN chief says no end in sight for Ukrainian conflict
"I think that we are not yet there, and it’s why it is so important to take measures to reduce the dramatic negative impacts <...> in relation to the world," Antonio Guterres noted
De-dollarization becoming reality due to troubled US currency - Russian Foreign Ministry
Dozens of years ago the United States "offered using the dollar as an international currency to make the life of everybody better, simpler, and more comfortable," the diplomat said
