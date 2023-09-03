Two Ukrainian drones neutralized in Kursk Region — governor

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian drones were jammed and forced to land in Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor Roman Starovoit said on Sunday.

"Two unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralized in territories close to the border: near the villages of Kozino and Gornal. Both Ukrainian drones were detected by means of electronic warfare systems and forced to land with the use of anti-drone guns. No one was hurt, no damage was done," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, the village of Tetkino came under shelling by Ukrainian troops three times during the day. No casualties or damage were reported.