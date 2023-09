MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed in the city of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as a result of Saturday’s shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, a spokesman for the local law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"Another shelling attack was staged by the Ukrainian army on Kremennaya. As a result, two civilians, both men, were killed," he said.