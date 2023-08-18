Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia remains fully committed to the principle that nuclear war is unacceptable and believes that there can be no winners in such a conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

"I would like to point out that our country is fully committed to the principle that nuclear war is unacceptable and proceeds from the fact that there can be no winners in such a war. Accordingly, it must never be unleashed," he stressed.

This postulate was confirmed by the leaders of the world’s five nuclear powers in early 2022, but the document has acquired additional relevance in the current situation, the top diplomat noted. "Its logic implies the need to prevent any military confrontation between nuclear powers because it risks turning into a nuclear one. That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Lavrov concluded.