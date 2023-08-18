CSTO countries to resist engagement in West’s escalation plans, Lavrov asserts

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia is confident that its allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will not let the West drag them into its plans on escalating military and political tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the International Affairs journal.

"We are confident that our allies are treating the West’s recent increased attention to their countries with scrutiny and will not allow their involvement in its plans directed at escalating military-political tension," he said. "In all, of course, we hope that by fostering ties with third countries and unions, our allies in the EAEU and CSTO will not take steps conflicting with their obligations within the framework of these organizations," the top Russian diplomat added.

Lavrov noted that it is not in Moscow’s habit to tell other countries what to do or dictate how and with whom they must foster ties. "Russia does not forbid any of our neighbors and partners to establish interaction with anyone but always asks to take into account our legitimate interests. I think, they hear us," the foreign minister noted.