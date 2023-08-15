Medevac plane delivers gas station blast victims to Moscow

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. An Il-76 plane of the Russian emergencies ministry with 16 people injured in Monday’s gas station blast in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan, landed in Moscow early on Wednesday, the ministry told TASS.

"The plane landed at Zhukovsky Airport at 02:30 a.m. [Moscow time]," the ministry said.

Patients will be taken to various federal hospitals and other clinics in Moscow.

An explosion rocked a filling station in a Makhachkala suburb on Monday evening, leaving 35 people dead and 80 injured. The Investigative Committee has initiated a probe. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to the families of those killed in the accident. A day of mourning has been declared in Dagestan.