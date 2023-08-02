MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian forces have taken control over several Ukrainian strongholds in the Svatovo and Kremennaya areas, Colonel Vitaly Kiselev, a military expert from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Wednesday.

"In the Svatovo area, <…> some progress has been achieved, with the enemy being pushed back. Over the past day, several strongholds were seized," he said in and interview with Russian TV Channel One. "In the Kremennaya area, Russian airborne troops are driving the enemy from their positions. In the past day, as far as I know, six strongholds were taken under control. Russian forces are advancing further."

According to Kiselev, Ukrainian troops attempted a counteroffensive in the Svatovo area, but were repelled not reaching the combat engagement line. The similar situation was in the Kremennaya area.

Earlier, Kiiselev told TASS that Ukrainian troops are shelling Kremennaya, Lisichansk, and Svatovo with cluster munitions.