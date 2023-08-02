Kremlin says Russia will not play by West’s arbitrary rules

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, August 2. /TASS/. Russia will not live according to the rules that are being imposed by other countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a Russian youth forum.

"Instead of following the law, international law, they (the collective West - TASS) live according to rules and these rules are established by them separately for each situation, there is no general law. They have one set of rules and different rules are being imposed on us," the Kremlin official stated. "We don’t want to live like that and we won’t," he stressed.

"The main thing is that we have the strength and the will not to live like that," Peskov noted.

According to him, Moscow is trying to convey its stance to Western countries. "Yet it is very hard to convince them, while more and more countries begin to follow our suit because the collective West is not the majority," Putin’s press secretary said. He noted that "the majority is much more diverse in their interests and approaches to life." Peskov specified that these countries do not support Russia in everything "but the very idea of sovereignty, the very idea of living the way you and your people need, it is definitely appealing to the global majority." "This I can tell you for sure," the Kremlin official asserted.

Peskov thinks that the collective West is fighting against Russia because it wants to live according to its own rules, ignoring international law. "We live in a very complex world, especially now. This is a world where a lot of countries, powerful countries, became so strong and so brazen that they decided to live according to ‘rules,’" the Kremlin official said. He specified that this group of countries is called the "collective West." "They are those who think that we are a very bad country; they are those who are trying to basically exterminate us. They are those who fight us, those who are currently waging war against us, if we call it like it is," Peskov stressed.