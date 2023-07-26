Russia’s battlegroup East repels several Ukrainian attacks in Staromayorsk area

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup East repelled several Ukrainian attacks in the direction of Staromayorsk, battlegroup spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Wednesday.

"In the South Donetsk direction, units of battlegroup East, supported by the artillery, repelled the enemy’s several attacks towards Staromayorsk," he said. "Having sustained noticeable losses among its personnel, the enemy retreated."

In his words, artillery units struck several concentration areas of manpower, destroyed one tank and a pickup truck crewed by nationalists southeast of Ravnopole. They also hit a Giatsint howitzer in Neskuchnoye and a mortar squad in the Novy Komar district.