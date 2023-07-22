Russian investigative body opens criminal case after people die in Moscow mall incident

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over the death of four people as a result of a hot water pipe rupture in the Vremena Goda (Seasons) shopping center in western Moscow, Yulia Ivanova, spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee’s Moscow department, told TASS on Saturday.

"A criminal case has been opened on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (negligence in providing services that resulted in two or more deaths)," she said.

According to the emergency services, a hot water pipe ruptured on the ground floor of the Vremena Goda (Seasons) mall. Rescue teams found four dead bodies. Nine people have been taken to hospitals.

"Ten people suffered burns. Nine of them were hospitalized and one was sent for outpatient treatment," health services told TASS.