25 settlements in Kharkov Region controlled by Russian forces — official

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian forces control about 25 settlements in the Kharkov Region, head of the region’s military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev said on Wednesday.

"Today, a small part of the Kharkov Region with about 25 settlements is controlled by Russia. <…> In terms of the number of the population, it is some 3,000 people," he said in an interview with Radio of Russia.

According to Ganchev, it is rather difficult to say exactly how many settlements have been liberated because they are located in the so-called ‘grey zone,’ i.e. along the combat engagement line, which can change as a result of trench battles.

He noted that certain positive trends are seen along the frontline in the Kharkov Region. "But quite many villages in the border zone still come under daily shelling attacks," he added.

Nevertheless, he stressed that Russian forces inflict serious losses on Ukrainian troops. "Both artillery and aviation are working, i.e. when they try to breakthrough the frontline, they are repelled, leaving their positions. Many surrender," he noted.