Ukrainian army continues shelling Donetsk — mission

DONETSK, July 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian troops fired 215 projectiles and missiles against settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Sunday, the DPR representative office with the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said on its Telegram channel.

"The adversary made 24 shellings in the Donetsk area using AGM-88 HARM, MLRS and 155 mm artillery. In the Gorlovka area - ten shellings from 122 mm artillery. The Yasinovataya area - one shelling from 155 mm artillery. The Volnovakha area - one shelling using 155 mm artillery," the mission said.

Vladimirovka, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeevka and Yasinovataya were under fire. Two elderly women were wounded in Donetsk. Nineteen buildings and three civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in Donetsk.