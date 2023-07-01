UN claims achieving sanctions exemptions on agricultural exports from Russia

UNITED NATIONS, July 1. /TASS/. The UN has managed to facilitate a number of concessions in Western anti-Russian sanctions in the field of agricultural exports, the UN press service said.

"Disruption of trade is quick to occur but takes much longer to repair. The first step was to establish the legal and policy frameworks needed to facilitate access to global markets of Russian food and fertilizers. To this end, the United Nations has helped to secure the issuance of US General License 6B and 6C, two UK General Licenses on finance and trade in food and fertilizers, and the derogation by the EU in its ninth sanctions package, as well as a range of clarifications, FAQs, fact sheets and other guidance to the private sector," its statement with regard to the Black Sea grain initiative said.

Additionally, the UN insists that currently, work is underway seeking key solutions to remove obstacles to the delivery of Russian food products and fertilizers to African countries.

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an online briefing on Friday, at this time, Russia does not see any factors to extend the grain deal while some of it has long been commercialized. That said, the UN asserted that its representatives may hold a meeting with Russia on extending the grain deal in the near future.