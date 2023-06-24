Situation in Rostov-on-Don remains difficult amid armed rebellion - Putin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The situation in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don remains difficult but decisive action will be taken to stabilize it, President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address.

"Decisive action will be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don. It remains difficult," the president stated.

Putin noted that "in fact, the work of civilian and military authorities has been blocked."

Earlier, several audio recordings containing accusations against Russia’s military authorities were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. In this regard, the Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal investigation into calls for an armed rebellion. The FSB warned Wagner fighters against following Prigozhin’s orders and called on them to take action to detain him. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the situation around Prigozhin and "the necessary measures are being taken.".