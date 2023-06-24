All mass events canceled in Moscow - mayor

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. All mass events have been canceled in Moscow following the launch of counter-terrorism measures, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Saturday.

"Counter-terrorism measures are currently in effect in Moscow. As a result, all the previously announced mass events have been canceled. All city services remain fully operational and there are no movement restrictions. I would like to thank Moscow residents and visitors for their understanding and calm attitude towards the situation," the mayor wrote on Telegram.

Sobyanin earlier announced the launch of counter-terrorism measures in the city. The Moscow Region’s Governor Andrey Vorobyov did the same.

Earlier, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. He particularly claimed that his forces had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. In this regard, the Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal investigation into calls for an armed rebellion. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed reports about a strike on the Wagner PMC’s "rear camps" as fake news. The FSB warned Wanger fighters against following Prigozhin’s orders and called on them to take action to detain him.