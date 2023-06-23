Russian military ensures UN humanitarian convoy’s access to Idlib de-escalation zone

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Russian military in Syria ensured unimpeded access of a United Nations humanitarian convoy to the Idlib de-escalation zone via the Saraqib checkpoint, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

According to Gurinov, the Russian reconciliation center jointly with the Russian contingent in Syria are conducting humanitarian operations in that country.

"As part of cooperation with UN representatives in Syria, access to the Idlib de-escalation zone was ensured for a UN humanitarian convoy of ten trucks with food and other goods via the Saraqib checkpoint," he said.

Apart from that, he said that ten refuges (four men, one woman, and five children) managed to leave the US-occupied al-Tanf zone where the humanitarian situation in the al-Rukban refugee camp continues to be difficult.